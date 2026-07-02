Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashadha Amavasya honors Vishnu, Lakshmi, ancestors for prosperity.

Farmers worship tools for abundant harvest on Halaharini Amavasya.

Devotees perform auspicious rituals, plant trees seeking blessings.

Ashadha Amavasya is considered highly significant in Hindu tradition. It is believed that offering special prayers and abhishek to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings happiness, prosperity, and peace to the family. Along with holy bathing, charity, and visiting pilgrimage sites, devotees also worship agricultural tools, making this Amavasya especially important for farmers. The day is also dedicated to offering tarpan and prayers to ancestors. Since it is closely associated with farming and agriculture, Ashadha Amavasya is popularly known as Halaharini Amavasya.

Ashadha Amavasya 2026 Auspicious Timings

Brahma Muhurta: 4:11 AM - 4:51 AM

4:11 AM - 4:51 AM Auspicious Muhurat: 5:32 AM - 7:16 AM

5:32 AM - 7:16 AM Another Auspicious Muhurat: 8:59 AM - 10:43 AM

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Why Is Ashadha Amavasya Called Halaharini Amavasya?

Ashadha Amavasya is known as Halaharini Amavasya because farmers worship their ploughs and agricultural equipment on this day and pray for a healthy and abundant harvest. Agriculture is considered the foundation of life, and this ritual expresses gratitude for nature's blessings. According to religious beliefs, these prayers please Lord Indra and Lord Surya, ensuring favourable weather and a successful crop season. This is why the day holds special significance in farming communities. Planting trees is also considered highly auspicious during Ashadha, as the monsoon season begins. Devotees often plant Peepal, Neem, and Banyan trees near temples to seek the blessings of their ancestors. Planting Bel and Amla trees at home is also believed to please Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Auspicious Yogas And Rituals To Perform

Auspicious Yogas

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 5:32 AM - 5:41 AM

5:32 AM - 5:41 AM Amrit Siddhi Yoga: 5:32 AM - 5:41 AM

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Auspicious Rituals

Feed black ants with sugar or flour mixed with sugar to reduce the effects of negative karma.

Offer flour balls to fish in rivers or ponds for peace and the removal of obstacles.

Offer water to the Peepal tree and worship it to reduce the negative effects of Saturn and other planets.

Light a cow ghee lamp in the north-east corner of your home using a red thread as the wick and a pinch of saffron to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Feed an oil-smeared roti to a black dog, as it is believed to remove obstacles, increase courage, and provide protection from enemies.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]