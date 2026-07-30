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The month of Sawan is considered extremely sacred for the worship of Lord Shiva. This year, a solar eclipse is also occurring on August 12, 2026, which is generating considerable discussion in the religious and astrological worlds. According to numerology, for some people with radix numbers, this time is considered an opportunity for introspection, new beginnings, and spiritual practice. Those with radix number 7 are especially advised to worship Lord Shiva during this time.

How To Find The Root Number 7?

If you were born on 7th, 16th or 25th of any month, then your radix number is considered to be 7.

Why Is This Time Considered Special For People With Number 7?

In numerology, the number 7 is associated with spirituality, introspection, and deep thinking. During the solar eclipse, such people are advised to exercise patience in their decisions and maintain peace of mind. This time is also considered an opportunity to move forward with renewed energy.

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3 Minute Shiva Remedy

According to religious beliefs, if people with number 7 do this small remedy with devotion, then their mind can get positivity.

Light a ghee lamp in front of Lord Shiva in the morning or evening.

Chant the mantra "Om Namah Shivay" continuously for 3 minutes with a calm mind.

After this, pray to Lord Shiva for the happiness, health and progress of the family.

According to astrologer Nitika Sharma, people with the numerology number 7 are considered to have a special connection to spiritual activities. Remembering Lord Shiva, chanting mantras, and meditating during a solar eclipse are considered helpful in maintaining mental peace and positive thinking. He says that instead of considering any remedy as a miraculous solution, it is more important to do it with faith and self-discipline.

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What Things Should Be Kept In Mind During Solar Eclipse?

Avoid negative thoughts.

Stay away from anger and disputes.

Chant the mantras of Lord Shiva.

Help the needy.

Maintain cleanliness of the house and place of worship.

FAQs

How is your radix number 7 calculated? If you were born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th of any month , your radix number is considered to be 7.

Does the Savan Solar Eclipse have a greater impact on those born under the number 7? In numerology, this is considered a time for introspection and spiritual practice for those born under the number 7. However, its impact also depends on the individual's circumstances and beliefs.

What measures can those with a number 7 take on the day of the solar eclipse? Remember Lord Shiva with devotion, chant the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya" for a few minutes, and maintain a positive atmosphere at home.

Does simply following a remedy change one's destiny? According to religious beliefs, remedies are a matter of faith. Good deeds, hard work, and correct decisions are considered equally important for success in life.

What should be kept in mind during a solar eclipse? According to religious beliefs, it is considered auspicious to perform puja, chant mantras, maintain restraint, and maintain positive thinking during this time.