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English NewsReligionJagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Why Does Lord Jagannath Take The Elephant Form On Snan Purnima? Know The Sacred Reason

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Why Does Lord Jagannath Take The Elephant Form On Snan Purnima? Know The Sacred Reason

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Know why Lord Jagannath is adorned in the sacred Gaja Vesh on Snana Purnima. Learn the spiritual story, significance and centuries-old tradition behind this unique ritual.

Written By : Anima Shukla |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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  • It symbolises inclusive faith, divine compassion, and unwavering devotion.

The traditions associated with Lord Jagannath are as fascinating as they are deeply spiritual. One of the most unique among them is Gaja Vesh, also known as Gajanan Vesha or Hathi Vesh, when Lord Jagannath is adorned in the form of an elephant.

This special ritual takes place every year on Snana Purnima (Dev Snan Purnima). After the ceremonial bath of the deities, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra are dressed in distinctive divine forms. The spectacular sight draws lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad to Puri.

What Is Gaja Vesh?

On Snana Purnima, the three deities are brought to the Snana Mandap (bathing platform) inside the temple, where they are ceremonially bathed with water from 108 sacred kalashs (urns).

After this grand ritual, Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra are adorned with an elephant-like appearance, while Goddess Subhadra is beautifully decorated in the form of a lotus. This unique decoration is known as Gaja Vesh or Elephant Vesh.

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The Devotional Story Behind Gaja Vesh

According to a popular legend, a learned scholar named Ganapati Bhatt, who was a devoted worshipper of Lord Ganesha, visited Puri in the 15th century to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

However, during the Snana Yatra, he felt disappointed because he could not see the elephant-faced form of his beloved Lord Ganesha in Lord Jagannath. Saddened, he decided to leave Puri.

Lord Jagannath, who is believed to understand the deepest emotions of His devotees, chose to honour Ganapati Bhatt's unwavering devotion.

The next time the devotee had darshan, he witnessed a miraculous sight.

  • Lord Jagannath appeared in a majestic black elephant-faced (Gajanan) form.

  • Lord Balabhadra was seen in a radiant white elephant form.

  • Goddess Subhadra was beautifully adorned in the form of a divine lotus.

Overwhelmed by this divine vision, Ganapati Bhatt realised that the Supreme Lord accepts every sincere form of devotion and can manifest in any form for His devotees.

The Spiritual Message of Gaja Vesh

Gaja Vesh is much more than a ceremonial decoration. It reflects the inclusive philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, which teaches that the Supreme Divine is one, though worshipped in many forms.

The tradition reminds devotees that God responds to pure faith and devotion rather than external differences. This is why Lord Jagannath is lovingly known as Bhaktavatsal the Lord who deeply cares for and fulfils the heartfelt devotion of His devotees.

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A Tradition That Continues Even Today

The centuries-old tradition of Gaja Vesh is still observed every year with great devotion at the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri on Snana Purnima.

Thousands of devotees gather to witness this rare and sacred form of the deities, considering it a blessing to receive their divine darshan. Even today, Gaja Vesh stands as a powerful symbol of unwavering faith, divine compassion, and the eternal bond between God and His devotees.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the spiritual message of Gaja Vesh?

Gaja Vesh symbolizes the inclusive philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, affirming that the Supreme Divine is one and responds to pure faith. It highlights Lord Jagannath's nature as Bhaktavatsal, fulfilling devotees' heartfelt desires.

About the author Anima Shukla

Anima Shukla is an aspiring digital journalist and video storyteller, currently interning with ABP Live’s Religion and Astro sections. Educated in journalism from AAFT Noida and AIMC Delhi, she simplifies Numerology, Vastu, Vedic Astrology, and Palmistry through engaging, Gen-Z-friendly, Google Discover-focused, and credibility-driven digital content.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Snana Yatra Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 Jagannath Elephant Form
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