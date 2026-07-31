Chants Of 'Har Har Mahadev' Echo Across Delhi As Kanwar Yatra Begins; Police On High Alert

With the beginning of the holy month of Sawan, the capital Delhi has become completely immersed in Shiva. From early morning (Brahma Muhurta) on the first day of Sawan, thousands of devotees began gathering at the city's major Shiva temples to perform Jalabhishek and worship Lord Shiva. Long queues of devotees were seen outside the temples, while the administration and temple committees have made tight security arrangements.

Crowds Of Devotees Gathered In Major Shiva Temples Since Morning.

A devotional atmosphere prevailed since early morning at Old Delhi's historic Gauri Shankar Temple and other major complexes across the city, including the Jhandewalan Temple . Devotees also thronged local Shiva temples in Dwarka, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Laxmi Nagar, Karol Bagh, Chhattarpur, Tagore Garden, and Najafgarh.

Special Arrangements At Gauri Shankar Temple

To control the crowds at the famous Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, the management has deployed additional volunteers and security personnel since early morning. Changes in arrangements: Separate entry and exit routes have been created to ensure smooth darshan and prevent any untoward incidents.

ALSO READ | Kanwar Yatra 2026: Muzaffarnagar Tightens Food Quality Checks; Complaints Can Now Be Filed By Scanning QR Codes

Special Attention To Safety And Hygiene

In view of the increasing crowd, Delhi Police and local administration are on full alert mode:

CCTV surveillance: 24/7 surveillance is being done through CCTV cameras outside sensitive places and major temples.

Additional Police Force: Additional police force has been deployed for crowd management and maintaining law and order.

Municipal Corporation's activism: MCD teams have been instructed to maintain continuous cleanliness in the temple premises and surrounding roads.

Opening Of Kanwar Camps And Stores

With the beginning of Sawan, the enthusiasm for the Kanwar Yatra is at its peak. Camps have been set up at various locations to serve the Kanwariyas entering the capital. These camps provide free medical assistance, rest, food, and pure drinking water . Many social organizations are also organizing food distribution camps at various locations.

ALSO READ | Devotees Should Avoid These 5 Foods During Sawan, Here's Why

Increased Demand For Rudrabhishek And Mahamrityunjaya Chanting

According to religious beliefs, the month of Sawan is considered the best time to worship Lord Shiva. Devotees have increasingly resorted to Rudrabhishek and Mahamrityunjaya chanting for the well-being, prosperity, and health of their families , leading to advance bookings for pundits and acharyas.