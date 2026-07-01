Som Pradosh Vrat falls on August 10, 2026. Its rare coincidence with the second Sawan Monday makes it especially auspicious for Jalabhishek and Lord Shiva's worship.
Sawan 2026: 7 Auspicious Days For Jalabhishek You Shouldn't Miss
Important dates for Jalabhishek and Lord Shiva worship include Sawan Somwars (Mondays), Pradosh Vrat, Shravan Shivratri, and other auspicious occasions.
- Sawan Purnima (August 28) concludes the month for blessings.
Sawan Shivratri
Sawan Shivratri falls on August 11, 2026. Performing Jalabhishek on this sacred day is traditionally believed to remove obstacles in marriage and bless devotees with a happy and harmonious married life.
Nag Panchami
Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 17, 2026. Devotees worship the serpent associated with Lord Shiva on this day. According to religious beliefs, this ritual offers protection from fear and snake-related dangers while inviting Lord Shiva's blessings
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Hariyali Teej
Hariyali Teej will be observed on August 15, 2026. The festival commemorates Goddess Parvati's deep penance to attain Lord Shiva as her husband. It is believed that offering Jalabhishek to Mahadev on this day helps devotees seek a suitable life partner.
Sawan Purnima
Sawan Purnima falls on August 28, 2026, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and marking the final day of Sawan. Religious beliefs suggest that performing Jalabhishek and worshipping Lord Shiva on this day brings the blessings of both Lord Shiva and Goddess Lakshmi.
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Sawan Mondays 2026
There will be four Sawan Mondays in 2026 August 3, 10, 17, and 24. Along with observing the Somwar Vrat, devotees consider offering Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva on these days highly auspicious for seeking health, prosperity, and divine blessings.
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