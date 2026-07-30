Astro Analysis | Know The Significance Of Writing Number 1 On Your Main Door Before Eclipse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom August 2026 solar eclipse not visible in India.

A solar eclipse is set to occur during the holy month of Sawan on August 12, 2026. The simultaneous occurrence of the eclipse and Sawan has become a topic of religious discussion. Meanwhile, a claim is rapidly going viral on social media that writing a specific number on the main door of your home 24 hours before a solar eclipse can avert a major crisis. But is there any evidence of this in religious scriptures or astrology? Let's find out.

Is There A Tradition Of Writing Any Secret Number On The Main Door?

Religious texts and ancient scriptures do not explicitly mention writing any special secret or number on the main door of a house before a solar eclipse. However, various folk traditions and regional beliefs are prevalent in different states and communities in India, in which people use certain symbols, auspicious signs, or numbers based on their beliefs. But these rules are not considered valid for all Hindus or prescribed by scriptures. Astrologers and religious experts also believe that during an eclipse, faith, worship, chanting mantras, charity, and positive thinking are of paramount importance, not any unproven remedies. Therefore, one should avoid believing such claims that circulate on social media or the internet without verification. Before adopting any religious remedy, one should always verify its scriptural authenticity or seek the advice of a qualified scholar.

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What Is Considered Auspicious To Do Before A Solar Eclipse?

According to religious beliefs, devotees can do some auspicious work before the eclipse.

Clean the house and temple.

Remember Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu or your favorite deity.

Chant the mantra “Om Namah Shivay” or “Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay”.

Help and donate to needy people.

Keep positive thoughts in your mind.

What Is The Religious Significance Of The Main Gate?

In Vaastu and religious beliefs, the main door is considered the point of entry of energy into the home. Therefore, keeping the main door clean and painting auspicious symbols such as the swastika, Om, or Shubh Labh is a tradition in many families. However, writing a specific number is not mandatory in all scriptures.

Will The Solar Eclipse Of August 12, 2026 Be Visible In India?

No. The total solar eclipse of August 12, 2026, will not be visible in India. According to religious belief, the Sutak period is generally not valid in places where the eclipse is not visible. According to astrologer Nitika Sharma , the claim that any "secret numbers" are written on the main door before a solar eclipse is not explicitly found in religious texts. Such claims should not be blindly believed. He says that if a person wants to do auspicious work before the eclipse, then it is considered more appropriate to focus on cleaning the house, remembering God, chanting mantras, charity and positive thinking. According to Nitika Sharma, drawing traditional auspicious symbols like Swastika, Om or Shubh-Labh on the main door may be a tradition in many families, but writing any particular number is not a mandatory religious rule.

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FAQs

Is it necessary to write any secret number on the main door before the solar eclipse?

No. There is no clear rule in religious texts.

What is considered auspicious to do before a solar eclipse?

Cleaning the house, chanting mantras, worshipping and donating are considered auspicious.

Will the solar eclipse of August 12, 2026 be visible in India?

No. This solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

Is making Swastika before the eclipse considered auspicious?

In many families, making Swastika or Om on the main door is considered an auspicious tradition.

Are all the eclipse remedies suggested on social media correct?

No. It is advisable to check the religious validity of any remedy before adopting it.