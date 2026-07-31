Sawan 2026: First Mangala Gauri Vrat Date, Total Fasts And Puja Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Puja requires specific offerings including 16 distinct items.

Sawan has begun and will continue until August 28. In addition to worshipping Lord Shiva, worshipping Goddess Parvati also holds special significance during Sawan. To appease Goddess Parvati, Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed every Tuesday in Sawan. This year, four Mangala Gauri fasts will be observed in the month of Sawan. Learn about the dates of these fasts, why women worship Mangala Gauri, its significance, and the rules.

When Is Mangala Gauri Vrat In 2026?

The first Mangala Gauri fast is on August 4, 2026. Religious belief holds that observing this fast helps one find a suitable husband and removes obstacles to marriage. It also removes Mangal Dosha in the horoscope. The second Mangala Gauri fast will be observed on August 11th, the third on August 18th, and the fourth on August 25th. This coincides with the monthly Shivaratri fast on the second Mangala Gauri fast, and the Bhaum Pradosh fast on the fourth Mangala Gauri fast. Therefore, worshipping Goddess Parvati along with Lord Shiva will yield double the benefits.

Why Is Mangala Gauri Fast Observed?

In the Skanda Purana, worshipping Goddess Gauri is said to bestow good fortune, longevity, and prosperity. The Vratraj describes the story and method of worshipping the Mangala Gauri fast. According to the legend, observing this fast is believed to avert the danger of premature death for the husband and bring happiness and prosperity to married life.

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Mangala Gauri Vrat Puja Vidhi

Wake up during the Brahma Muhurta and vow to fast. In the morning, wake up during the Brahma Muhurta and, after bathing, wear clean or new clothes. Then, meditate on Goddess Mangala Gauri and vow to fast. The vow mantra is: " I will perform the Mangala Gauri fast for the five years I wish you all the best for your son, grandson, and good fortune."

Place a stool at the place of worship. Spread a white cloth on it, then a red cloth, and then install the idol or picture of Goddess Mangala Gauri.

Light a ghee lamp in front of the Goddess. Traditionally, a lamp is made from flour and placed with 16 wicks. After this, meditate on the Goddess.

After this, perform Shodashopachar puja by offering sandalwood, Akshat, flowers, incense, lamp, naivedya etc. to the Mother Goddess.

The number 16 holds special significance during the Mangala Gauri fast. Therefore, offer 16 garlands, 16 cloves, 16 betel nuts, 16 cardamoms, 16 betel leaves, 16 laddus, 16 bangles, wedding items, fruits, and sweets to the Goddess. Also, offer five types of dried fruits and seven types of grains (wheat, urad, mung, gram, barley, rice, and lentils).

After the puja is complete, listen to the Mangala Gauri Vrat Katha. This fast typically involves remembering Goddess Parvati throughout the day and consuming a single, sattvik meal.

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(FAQ)

Q1. When will the Mangala Gauri Vrat 2026 be observed? Answer: There will be four Mangala Gauri Vrats during the month of Sawan in 2026. The first will be observed on August 4th, the second on August 11th, the third on August 18th, and the fourth on August 25th, 2026.

Q2. Who can observe the Mangala Gauri fast?

Answer: This fast is primarily observed by married women seeking eternal happiness and a long life for their husbands. Unmarried women also observe this fast with the hope of finding a suitable husband and marrying soon.

Q3. What is offered to Goddess Mangala Gauri during the Mangala Gauri Vrat?

Answer: During the puja, it is traditional to offer sandalwood paste, whole grains, flowers, incense, lamps, naivedya, 16 garlands, 16 cloves, 16 betel nuts, 16 cardamoms, 16 betel leaves, 16 laddus, 16 bangles, wedding items, fruits, sweets, five types of dry fruits, and seven types of grains.

Q4. What is the significance of the Mangala Gauri Vrat?

Answer: According to religious belief, observing the Mangala Gauri Vrat bestows the blessings of Goddess Parvati. This fast is observed to seek eternal good fortune, a happy married life, remove obstacles in marriage, and pray for the happiness and prosperity of the family.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.