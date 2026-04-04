Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionVaishakh Month 2026: Dates, Significance And Rituals That Promise Divine Blessings

Vaishakh Month 2026: Dates, Significance And Rituals That Promise Divine Blessings

Vaishakh Month 2026 starts from April 3 to May 1. Discover its spiritual significance, rituals, and why worship of Lord Vishnu is considered highly auspicious.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Vaishakh Month 2026: The holy month of Vaishakh has commenced from 3 April and will continue until 1 May, marking a spiritually significant phase in the Hindu calendar. Revered as a period especially dear to Lord Vishnu, this month holds deep religious importance. Scriptures suggest that prayers and rituals performed during this time bring manifold blessings, making it an ideal opportunity for devotees to seek divine grace and spiritual growth.

Ancient texts such as the Padma Puran and Vishnu Dharmottara Puran emphasise that worshipping Lord Vishnu in this month yields multiplied spiritual rewards. With rising summer heat, traditions also encourage acts of charity such as offering water, footwear, and umbrellas, gestures believed to carry immense merit.

ALSO READ: Jain 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Fasts, Festivals, And Spiritual Observances Across India

Why Is It Called Vaishakh?

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

In the traditional Hindu calendar, months are named after the constellation present during the full moon. Vaishakh derives its name from the Vishakha Nakshatra, as the full moon during this period aligns with it. This celestial connection gives the month both its identity and spiritual significance.

When Does Vaishakh Begin?

The month begins with the Pratipada of Krishna Paksh. This year, the timing starts on 2 April at 7:41 am and continues until 3 April at 8:42 am. Based on the rising date (Udaya Tithi), Vaishakh is observed from Friday, 3 April.

Importance Of Charity, Bathing And Discipline

Religious texts including the Skanda Puran, Padma Puran and Mahabharat underline the value of early morning bathing, charity, and self-discipline during Vaishakh. It is believed that bathing before sunrise, offering water, and visiting sacred places can help alleviate suffering and bring peace.

It suggests that those who observe restraint and devotion during this month attain honour and spiritual elevation.

Key Rituals Devotees Follow

During Vaishakh, devotees begin their day before sunrise, bathe using water mixed with Ganga jal, and offer Arghya to the Sun. Worship of Lord Vishnu is central, often performed with Panchamrit, flowers, incense, and lamps, accompanied by chanting of sacred mantras like “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”.

Tulsi worship is also significant, with devotees offering water in the morning and lighting lamps in the evening. Visiting temples, performing charity, and reciting Vishnu Sahasranama are commonly practised.

Auspicious Deeds Believed To Bring Benefits

Several acts are considered particularly rewarding during this period. Donating water, arranging public water stations, and offering essentials to those in need are widely encouraged. Devotees also worship Lord Vishnu in various forms to seek benefits such as career growth, prosperity, protection from difficulties, financial stability, marital harmony, and business success.

With the end of Kharmas, auspicious ceremonies such as weddings also resume during this time, adding to the significance of the month.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Vaishakh month start and end in 2026?

The Vaishakh month in 2026 commenced on April 3rd and will conclude on May 1st. It is considered a spiritually significant period.

Why is the month called Vaishakh?

The month is named Vaishakh because the full moon during this period aligns with the Vishakha Nakshatra constellation. This celestial connection gives it its name and spiritual importance.

What are the key rituals observed during Vaishakh?

Devotees bathe before sunrise, offer water to the Sun, and worship Lord Vishnu with various offerings and mantras. Tulsi worship and visiting temples are also common practices.

What auspicious deeds are encouraged during Vaishakh?

Acts of charity, especially donating water and offering essentials to the needy, are highly encouraged. Worship of Lord Vishnu is believed to bring benefits like prosperity and marital harmony.

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read More
Published at : 04 Apr 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Vishnu Puja Vaishakh 2026 Vaishakh Rituals
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Vaishakh Month 2026: Dates, Significance And Rituals That Promise Divine Blessings
Vaishakh Month 2026: Dates, Significance And Rituals That Promise Divine Blessings
Religion
Astro Analysis | How Does Salman Khan Protect Himself From The ‘Evil Eye’? Viral Video Reveals Astrological Move
Astro Analysis | How Does Salman Khan Protect Himself From The ‘Evil Eye’? Viral Video Reveals Astrological Move
Religion
Good Friday To Easter Sunday: Know What Really Happened During These Sacred Three Days
Good Friday To Easter Sunday: Know What Really Happened During These Sacred Three Days
Religion
Why Do People Avoid Saying 'Happy Good Friday'? Know The Reason Here
Why Do People Avoid Saying 'Happy Good Friday'? Know The Reason Here
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Iraq and Israel with Drones & Missiles, Escalating Middle East Conflict
Breaking Update: Iran Claims Multiple US F-35 Strikes Amid Rising Middle East Missile Tensions
War Alert: Iran Claims Two U.S. F-35 Fighter Jets Shot Down Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Middle East conflict: Iran, Oman Launch Joint Protocol for Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Boardrooms Of Influence: Scrutinising International Crisis Group And India’s Strategic Past
Opinion
Embed widget