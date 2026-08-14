Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seeking Kaal Sarp Dosha relief; avoid harming live snakes.

Nag Panchami is an important festival dedicated to Nag Devta and holds a special place in the Hindu calendar. In 2026, the festival falls during Sawan and coincides with a Monday, making the day especially significant for devotees of Lord Shiva. According to the details provided, the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha begins at 4:52 PM on August 16, 2026, and ends at 5 PM on August 17. As per the Udaya Tithi tradition, Nag Panchami will be observed on August 17, 2026. Devotees worship Nag Devta on this day and follow various traditional rituals. In religious and astrological beliefs, Nag Panchami puja is also associated with seeking relief from the effects attributed to Kaal Sarp Dosha and Rahu-Ketu.

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat

This year, Nag Panchami coincides with Sawan Somwar. According to the information provided, the auspicious period for worship is from 5:51 AM to 8:29 AM on August 17. Devotees can draw an image of Nag Devta on the wall near the main entrance of their home using sandalwood paste and worship it. Traditional worship may also include reverence for the serpent associated with Lord Shiva.

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Puja Samagri For Nag Devta Worship

For the puja, devotees can prepare an idol or make a symbolic image of Nag Devta using sandalwood paste. Traditional offerings may include water, milk, Ganga water, akshat, roli or kumkum, turmeric, sandalwood, flowers, Durva, Belpatra, incense, a lamp, fruits and naivedya. The offerings should be made respectfully and according to the family's established traditions.

Worship Lord Shiva Before Nag Devta

Since Nag Panchami falls on a Sawan Monday this year, devotees can begin the day's worship by offering prayers to Lord Shiva before worshipping Nag Devta. Water, milk and other puja materials can then be offered to the serpent deity. Devotees may also chant "Om Nagdevatabhyo Namah" during the puja. According to traditional belief, worshipping Nag Devta on Nag Panchami is considered auspicious and is associated with protection from negative influences.

Kaal Sarp Dosha And Nag Panchami

In astrology, Kaal Sarp Dosha is associated with a particular planetary arrangement in a person's birth chart. Traditional astrological beliefs link it with challenges in areas such as career and finances. However, such astrological interpretations are matters of belief and should not be treated as established scientific facts. Those who follow astrology may consult a qualified astrologer for personalised guidance rather than relying solely on general remedies.

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Things To Avoid On Nag Panchami

Several traditional practices are associated with Nag Panchami. According to these beliefs, cooking on a pan or iron skillet is avoided on the day. Digging or disturbing the ground is also considered inauspicious. Devotees are also advised to avoid harming live snakes or disturbing them in their natural surroundings. Sharp objects such as needles and scissors are traditionally avoided during the observance. Nag Panchami is ultimately a festival centred on reverence for Nag Devta and respect for nature. Devotees should observe the rituals peacefully and avoid any practice that could harm live snakes or other animals.