Hariyali Teej 2026 Wishes: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hariyali Teej, August 15, 2026, honors Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Married women observe fasts, praying for husband's long life.

Celebrations feature green bangles, clothing, and traditional henna designs.

Hariyali Teej is on August 15, 2026. Amidst the greenery of Sawan, the excitement of swings, and henna applied to hands, Hariyali Teej is a special festival of faith and good fortune for married women. Celebrated on the third day of the bright fortnight of Shravan, this Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Furthermore, Hariyali Teej is marked by green bangles, green clothing, and henna.

On this day, women observe a fast and worship Goddess Parvati, praying for their husbands' long life, a happy married life, and unbroken good fortune. On this auspicious occasion, pray to Shiva and Parvati for love, happiness, and prosperity. Wish your loved ones a Happy Hariyali Teej and fill their lives with joy and happiness.

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Happy Hariyali Teej 2026 Wishes