Hariyali Teej is celebrated on August 15, 2026. It falls on the third day of the bright fortnight of Shravan.
Hariyali Teej 2026 Wishes: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share With Loved Ones
Hariyali Teej 2026 will be celebrated on August 15. The festival honours Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, with women observing fasts and offering prayers for marital happiness.
- Hariyali Teej, August 15, 2026, honors Lord Shiva and Parvati.
- Married women observe fasts, praying for husband's long life.
- Celebrations feature green bangles, clothing, and traditional henna designs.
Hariyali Teej is on August 15, 2026. Amidst the greenery of Sawan, the excitement of swings, and henna applied to hands, Hariyali Teej is a special festival of faith and good fortune for married women. Celebrated on the third day of the bright fortnight of Shravan, this Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Furthermore, Hariyali Teej is marked by green bangles, green clothing, and henna.
On this day, women observe a fast and worship Goddess Parvati, praying for their husbands' long life, a happy married life, and unbroken good fortune. On this auspicious occasion, pray to Shiva and Parvati for love, happiness, and prosperity. Wish your loved ones a Happy Hariyali Teej and fill their lives with joy and happiness.
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Happy Hariyali Teej 2026 Wishes
- A green scarf, green bangles, henna on hands.
- May your life be filled with happiness with the blessings of Shiva and Parvati.
Happy Hariyali Teej!
- May this Sawan festival be draped in a green veil.
- May the world be filled with happiness by the grace of Shiva and Parvati.
- May the fragrance of henna be felt, the tinkling of bangles be heard, and
- May every married woman's life be filled with love and good fortune.
- Many best wishes for Hariyali Teej.
- May the drizzle of Sawan, the unique color of henna,
- May Goddess Gauri keep married life safe and happy.
- Happy Hariyali Teej.
- May your green bangles jingle, may your mehndi be beautifully colored,
- May your married life remain unbroken, and may your life be filled with the colors of love.
- May you receive the support of Shiva and Parvati, may every dream come true, and may you receive eternal good fortune and love, again and again, on Hariyali Teej.
- May the color of the mehndi deepen, may the greenery adorn, may the redness of married life remain with the blessings of Goddess Gauri.
Happy Hariyali Teej.
- May the showers of Sawan bring a surge of happiness,
- May you receive the blessings of Goddess Parvati, and may you always have unbroken good fortune.
Happy Hariyali Teej!
- May your hands be adorned with mehndi, your forehead adorned with vermilion.
- May your married life be blessed and filled with happiness.
Happy Hariyali Teej!
- May the tinkling of green bangles, the fragrance of henna, and the blessings of Shiva and Parvati be with you, and may everything be filled with happiness.
Happy Hariyali Teej!
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Hariyali Teej celebrated?
What is the significance of Hariyali Teej for married women?
It is a special festival of faith and good fortune for married women. They pray for their husbands' long life, a happy married life, and unbroken good fortune.
Which deities are worshipped during Hariyali Teej?
Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women worship Goddess Parvati and pray to both for love, happiness, and prosperity.
What are the main traditions associated with Hariyali Teej?
The festival is marked by green bangles, green clothing, and henna. Women also observe a fast on this auspicious day.