Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionJain 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Fasts, Festivals, And Spiritual Observances Across India

Jain 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Fasts, Festivals, And Spiritual Observances Across India

Explore the key Jain fasts, festivals, and spiritual rituals, and plan your religious observances for a year full of devotion and spiritual growth.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 08:24 AM (IST)

The Jain Calendar 2026 is filled with important fasts, spiritual rituals, and festivals celebrated across India. Based on the movements of the moon, this calendar helps devotees plan their religious observances, fasts, and spiritual events throughout the year.

Major occasions such as Mahavir Jayanti, Paryushan, and Samvatsari form an integral part of Jain traditions. In 2026, these events are spread across several months, with some of the biggest celebrations falling between March and November.

ALSO READ: Som Pradosh Vrat 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Muhurat And Sacred Rituals To Seek Lord Shiv’s Blessings

Why Jain Calendar 2026 Is Special

The Jain Panchang is closely linked with the positions of the sun and moon, guiding followers on the precise timings for fasts, festivals, and spiritual practices. It serves as a roadmap for maintaining religious discipline throughout the year.

Monthly Jain Festivals 2026

January to March:
The year begins with regular fasting days such as Rohini Vrat and Meru Trayodashi.

  • 1 January: Rohini Vrat
  • 15 January: Meru Trayodashi
  • 23 February: Falgun Ashtahnika begins
  • 11 March: Varshitap begins
  • 24 March: Chaitra Navpad Oli begins
  • 30 March: Mahavir Swami Jayanti (main celebration)

April to June:
Focus during this period is on completing fasts and attaining spiritual milestones.

  • 1 April: Navpad Oli ends
  • 19 April: Varshitap Parna
  • 25 April: Mahavir Swami Kevalgyan
  • 17 May: Rohini Vrat
  • 14 June: Rohini Vrat

July to September:
This period marks an important spiritual phase with major observances like Paryushan.

  • 20 July: Ashadh Ashtahnika begins
  • 27 July: Chomasī Chaudas
  • 8 September: Paryushan begins
  • 15 September: Samvatsari (Day of Forgiveness)

October to December:

  • 17–25 October: Ashvina Navpad Oli
  • 8 November: Lakshmi Puja
  • 9 November: Gujarati New Year
  • 14 November: Labh Panchami
  • 16–23 November: Kartika Ashtahnika
  • 22 December: Rohini Vrat

Key Festivals To Remember

  • Mahavir Jayanti: Celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir.
  • Paryushan: One of the most important Jain festivals focused on spiritual reflection.
  • Samvatsari: A day dedicated to forgiveness and self-reflection.
  • Rohini Vrat: Observed multiple times during the year for spiritual merit.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 30 Mar 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahavir Jayanti Spiritual Observances Jain Calendar Jain Festivals Jain Fasts Jain Rituals Jain Traditions
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Jain 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Fasts, Festivals, And Spiritual Observances Across India
Jain 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Fasts, Festivals, And Spiritual Observances Across India
Religion
Som Pradosh Vrat 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Muhurat And Sacred Rituals To Seek Lord Shiv’s Blessings
Som Pradosh Vrat 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Muhurat And Sacred Rituals To Seek Lord Shiv’s Blessings
Religion
Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Paran Timing, Rituals, And All About Breaking This Sacred Fast
Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Paran Timing, Rituals, And All About Breaking This Sacred Fast
Religion
April 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month
April 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month
Advertisement

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget