The Jain Calendar 2026 is filled with important fasts, spiritual rituals, and festivals celebrated across India. Based on the movements of the moon, this calendar helps devotees plan their religious observances, fasts, and spiritual events throughout the year.

Major occasions such as Mahavir Jayanti, Paryushan, and Samvatsari form an integral part of Jain traditions. In 2026, these events are spread across several months, with some of the biggest celebrations falling between March and November.

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Why Jain Calendar 2026 Is Special

The Jain Panchang is closely linked with the positions of the sun and moon, guiding followers on the precise timings for fasts, festivals, and spiritual practices. It serves as a roadmap for maintaining religious discipline throughout the year.

Monthly Jain Festivals 2026

January to March:

The year begins with regular fasting days such as Rohini Vrat and Meru Trayodashi.

1 January: Rohini Vrat

15 January: Meru Trayodashi

23 February: Falgun Ashtahnika begins

11 March: Varshitap begins

24 March: Chaitra Navpad Oli begins

30 March: Mahavir Swami Jayanti (main celebration)

April to June:

Focus during this period is on completing fasts and attaining spiritual milestones.

1 April: Navpad Oli ends

19 April: Varshitap Parna

25 April: Mahavir Swami Kevalgyan

17 May: Rohini Vrat

14 June: Rohini Vrat

July to September:

This period marks an important spiritual phase with major observances like Paryushan.

20 July: Ashadh Ashtahnika begins

27 July: Chomasī Chaudas

8 September: Paryushan begins

15 September: Samvatsari (Day of Forgiveness)

October to December:

17–25 October: Ashvina Navpad Oli

8 November: Lakshmi Puja

9 November: Gujarati New Year

14 November: Labh Panchami

16–23 November: Kartika Ashtahnika

22 December: Rohini Vrat

Key Festivals To Remember

Mahavir Jayanti: Celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir.

Celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir. Paryushan: One of the most important Jain festivals focused on spiritual reflection.

One of the most important Jain festivals focused on spiritual reflection. Samvatsari: A day dedicated to forgiveness and self-reflection.

A day dedicated to forgiveness and self-reflection. Rohini Vrat: Observed multiple times during the year for spiritual merit.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]