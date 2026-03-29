April 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month
Explore the complete list of April vrat and festivals, along with auspicious dates for marriage, shopping, and important rituals for a prosperous month.
The month of April will mark the beginning of the sacred Vaishakh month, which holds great religious significance in Hinduism. Several important fasts and festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya, Hanuman Jayanti, Ganga Saptami, Baglamukhi Jayanti, Sita Navami, Narasimha Jayanti, and Baisakhi will be observed during this time. Additionally, the transit of four major planets is expected to bring positivity, prosperity, and success.
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April 2026 Vrat And Festival List
- April 2: Hanuman Jayanti, Chaitra Purnima Vrat
- April 3: Beginning of Vaishakh Month
- April 5: Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, Badi Chaturthi
- April 9: Masik Krishna Janmashtami
- April 10: Kalashtami
- April 13: Varuthini Ekadashi, Vallabhacharya Jayanti, Panchak Begins
- April 14: Mesh Sankranti, Baisakhi
- April 15: Budh Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri
- April 17: Vaishakh Amavasya
- April 19: Akshaya Tritiya, Parashuram Jayanti, Treta Yuga Day
- April 20: Matangi Jayanti, Rohini Vrat, Sankarshan Chaturthi
- April 21: Shankaracharya Jayanti, Surdas Jayanti
- April 22: Ramanuja Jayanti, Skanda Shashthi
- April 23: Ganga Saptami
- April 24: Baglamukhi Jayanti, Masik Durga Ashtami
- April 25: Sita Navami
- April 27: Mohini Ekadashi, Siddhilakshmi Jayanti, Thrissur Pooram
- April 28: Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, Parashuram Dwadashi
- April 30: Narasimha Jayanti, Chhinnamasta Jayanti
Vaishakh Month Duration And Significance
The Vaishakh month begins on April 3, 2026, and is considered highly sacred. According to scriptures, no month is considered as auspicious as Vaishakh. Among all its observances, Akshaya Tritiya holds special importance, as any good deeds performed on this day are believed to bring everlasting rewards.
Auspicious Marriage Dates In April 2026
After the end of Kharmas on April 14, weddings and other auspicious ceremonies will resume. The favourable dates for marriage in April 2026 are: April 15, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28, and 29.
Best Days To Buy Gold, Property Or Start New Ventures
Apart from Dhanteras, Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold, silver, property, vehicles, or to start a new business. This year, it falls on April 19, making it highly auspicious for investments and auspicious activities like housewarming and shop inaugurations.
Guru Pushya Nakshatra
A rare and auspicious Guru Pushya Nakshatra will also occur in April. Purchasing items or starting new ventures during this period is believed to invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. If Akshaya Tritiya is missed, April 23 and 24 are considered equally favourable for such activities.
Planetary Transits In April 2026
- April 2: Mars transits into Pisces
- April 11: Mercury transits into Pisces
- April 14: Sun transits into Aries
- April 19: Venus transits into Taurus
- April 30: Mercury transits into Aries
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