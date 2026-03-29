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HomeReligionApril 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month

April 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month

Explore the complete list of April vrat and festivals, along with auspicious dates for marriage, shopping, and important rituals for a prosperous month.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 12:17 PM (IST)

The month of April will mark the beginning of the sacred Vaishakh month, which holds great religious significance in Hinduism. Several important fasts and festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya, Hanuman Jayanti, Ganga Saptami, Baglamukhi Jayanti, Sita Navami, Narasimha Jayanti, and Baisakhi will be observed during this time. Additionally, the transit of four major planets is expected to bring positivity, prosperity, and success.

ALSO READ: Kamada Ekadashi 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Ritual, Muhurat, Significance And More

April 2026 Vrat And Festival List

  • April 2: Hanuman Jayanti, Chaitra Purnima Vrat
  • April 3: Beginning of Vaishakh Month
  • April 5: Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, Badi Chaturthi
  • April 9: Masik Krishna Janmashtami
  • April 10: Kalashtami
  • April 13: Varuthini Ekadashi, Vallabhacharya Jayanti, Panchak Begins
  • April 14: Mesh Sankranti, Baisakhi
  • April 15: Budh Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri
  • April 17: Vaishakh Amavasya
  • April 19: Akshaya Tritiya, Parashuram Jayanti, Treta Yuga Day
  • April 20: Matangi Jayanti, Rohini Vrat, Sankarshan Chaturthi
  • April 21: Shankaracharya Jayanti, Surdas Jayanti
  • April 22: Ramanuja Jayanti, Skanda Shashthi
  • April 23: Ganga Saptami
  • April 24: Baglamukhi Jayanti, Masik Durga Ashtami
  • April 25: Sita Navami
  • April 27: Mohini Ekadashi, Siddhilakshmi Jayanti, Thrissur Pooram
  • April 28: Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, Parashuram Dwadashi
  • April 30: Narasimha Jayanti, Chhinnamasta Jayanti

Vaishakh Month Duration And Significance

The Vaishakh month begins on April 3, 2026, and is considered highly sacred. According to scriptures, no month is considered as auspicious as Vaishakh. Among all its observances, Akshaya Tritiya holds special importance, as any good deeds performed on this day are believed to bring everlasting rewards.

Auspicious Marriage Dates In April 2026

After the end of Kharmas on April 14, weddings and other auspicious ceremonies will resume. The favourable dates for marriage in April 2026 are: April 15, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28, and 29.

Best Days To Buy Gold, Property Or Start New Ventures

Apart from Dhanteras, Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold, silver, property, vehicles, or to start a new business. This year, it falls on April 19, making it highly auspicious for investments and auspicious activities like housewarming and shop inaugurations.

Guru Pushya Nakshatra

A rare and auspicious Guru Pushya Nakshatra will also occur in April. Purchasing items or starting new ventures during this period is believed to invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. If Akshaya Tritiya is missed, April 23 and 24 are considered equally favourable for such activities.

Planetary Transits In April 2026

  • April 2: Mars transits into Pisces
  • April 11: Mercury transits into Pisces
  • April 14: Sun transits into Aries
  • April 19: Venus transits into Taurus
  • April 30: Mercury transits into Aries

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
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April Vrat Festival List April 2026 Festivals Hindu Calendar April
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