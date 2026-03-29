The month of April will mark the beginning of the sacred Vaishakh month, which holds great religious significance in Hinduism. Several important fasts and festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya, Hanuman Jayanti, Ganga Saptami, Baglamukhi Jayanti, Sita Navami, Narasimha Jayanti, and Baisakhi will be observed during this time. Additionally, the transit of four major planets is expected to bring positivity, prosperity, and success.

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April 2026 Vrat And Festival List

April 2: Hanuman Jayanti, Chaitra Purnima Vrat

April 3: Beginning of Vaishakh Month

April 5: Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, Badi Chaturthi

April 9: Masik Krishna Janmashtami

April 10: Kalashtami

April 13: Varuthini Ekadashi, Vallabhacharya Jayanti, Panchak Begins

April 14: Mesh Sankranti, Baisakhi

April 15: Budh Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri

April 17: Vaishakh Amavasya

April 19: Akshaya Tritiya, Parashuram Jayanti, Treta Yuga Day

April 20: Matangi Jayanti, Rohini Vrat, Sankarshan Chaturthi

April 21: Shankaracharya Jayanti, Surdas Jayanti

April 22: Ramanuja Jayanti, Skanda Shashthi

April 23: Ganga Saptami

April 24: Baglamukhi Jayanti, Masik Durga Ashtami

April 25: Sita Navami

April 27: Mohini Ekadashi, Siddhilakshmi Jayanti, Thrissur Pooram

April 28: Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, Parashuram Dwadashi

April 30: Narasimha Jayanti, Chhinnamasta Jayanti

Vaishakh Month Duration And Significance

The Vaishakh month begins on April 3, 2026, and is considered highly sacred. According to scriptures, no month is considered as auspicious as Vaishakh. Among all its observances, Akshaya Tritiya holds special importance, as any good deeds performed on this day are believed to bring everlasting rewards.

Auspicious Marriage Dates In April 2026

After the end of Kharmas on April 14, weddings and other auspicious ceremonies will resume. The favourable dates for marriage in April 2026 are: April 15, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28, and 29.

Best Days To Buy Gold, Property Or Start New Ventures

Apart from Dhanteras, Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold, silver, property, vehicles, or to start a new business. This year, it falls on April 19, making it highly auspicious for investments and auspicious activities like housewarming and shop inaugurations.

Guru Pushya Nakshatra

A rare and auspicious Guru Pushya Nakshatra will also occur in April. Purchasing items or starting new ventures during this period is believed to invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. If Akshaya Tritiya is missed, April 23 and 24 are considered equally favourable for such activities.

Planetary Transits In April 2026

April 2: Mars transits into Pisces

April 11: Mercury transits into Pisces

April 14: Sun transits into Aries

April 19: Venus transits into Taurus

April 30: Mercury transits into Aries

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]