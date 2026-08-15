PM Modi’s Independence Day 2026 Speech: ABP Live Predicted These Big Announcements

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ABP Live predicted PM Modi's August 15, 2026 announcements.

PM Modi announced training 10 million youth in AI.

He also announced free online coaching for competitive exams.

Seven-eight new semiconductor plants will also be operational.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make several major announcements from the Red Fort on August 15, 2026, regarding youth, competitive exams, AI, and semiconductors. Significantly, ABP Live had already given clear indications of these issues a day earlier, based on India's annual horoscope.

What issues will Prime Minister Narendra Modi address from the Red Fort on August 15th? Will there be any major announcements for youth and students? Will the government set new goals for AI and semiconductors? A day before the Prime Minister's speech, ABP Live published a special article on these questions, based on India's New Year horoscope.

The article predicted that issues such as youth, competitive exams, skills development, AI, and semiconductors would be at the forefront of the Prime Minister's speech this time. The following day, when Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort, many of these predictions came true.

The first prediction about youth came true

An ABP Live article stated that the fifth house is in a special position in India's New Year horoscope. In astrology, this house is associated with youth, students, education, competitive exams, skills, and the country's new generation. Based on this, the article predicted that the Prime Minister's speech would not be limited to a few words about youth. There could be some major announcements for them related to skills and new technology.

Prime Minister Modi's speech reflected this. He announced that he would train 10 million young people in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next year. A nationwide campaign would be launched to achieve this goal in mission mode.

This announcement is related to preparing young people for the jobs of the future. The use of AI is now expanding from education and employment to banking, healthcare, agriculture, and government work. Therefore, the announcement to teach AI to 10 million young people is directly linked to their future.

The Prediction About AI Turned Out To Be Completely Correct

In this article, mentioning AI, it was said that in his speech the Prime Minister can talk about India's own AI system, opportunities for youth in new technology, and the use of AI in government services. The article also speculated that a new technology mission could emerge, building on Digital India. The Prime Minister's announcement to train 10 million youth in AI on a mission mode directly aligns with this prediction.

This wasn't just a general prediction about young people. AI was explicitly mentioned in the article. Therefore, this can be considered the strongest part of the prediction that came true.

The Same Indication Was Received Regarding Competitive Examinations

The ABP Live article also highlighted competitive exams and students as a major focus of the Prime Minister's speech. It stated that steps could be taken to improve the examination system, use technology, and provide better opportunities for students. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi announced free online coaching for young people preparing for various exams. This could help children from villages, small towns, and low-income families.

The Prime Minister's announcement is in line with what the original article hinted at regarding students, competitive exams, and helping them through technology.

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Predictions On Semiconductors Also Turned Out To Be Accurate

The original article also explicitly mentioned semiconductors, suggesting that the Prime Minister might set a major goal for indigenous semiconductor manufacturing and reduce India's dependence on foreign technology. Prime Minister Modi announced from the Red Fort that seven to eight new semiconductor plants will be operational in the country in the near future. This will accelerate the chip manufacturing sector in India.

Semiconductors are used in mobile phones, computers, cars, medical machines, and defense equipment. Setting up new plants will increase production in the country and could also open up new job opportunities for young people. Thus, the predictions made in an ABP Live article published a day earlier regarding youth, AI, competitive exams, and semiconductors were proven true in the Prime Minister's speech. Now it's time to put these announcements into action.

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