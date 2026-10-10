Navratri 2026 Begins On October 11, Know Why Does Durga Puja Start In Bengal On October 16

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Navratri begins October 11 nationwide with Ghatasthapana and prayers.

Bengal's Durga Puja highlights October 16 for main public rituals.

The dates reflect different ritual stages, not separate festivals.

Public celebrations intensify around Shashthi, after initial worship.

Navratri 2026 begins on 11 October, but calendars for West Bengal’s famous Durga Puja celebrations point to 16 October as a key date. The five-day difference can leave devotees wondering when the festivities actually begin. The explanation lies in the distinct stages of worship followed across India, particularly the traditions associated with Bengal’s grand Durga Puja celebrations.

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Navratri 2026 Begins On October 11

Sharadiya Navratri begins on 11 October 2026 with Ashwin Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the lunar fortnight. In most parts of India, devotees perform Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, to mark the beginning of the nine-day festival.

Families establish a sacred pot, light an Akhand Jyoti and begin their prayers to Goddess Durga. Many devotees also observe fasts and worship Maa Shailputri, the first form of the goddess honoured during Navratri.

Several important Shakti Peeths, including the Maa Danteshwari Temple in Chhattisgarh, follow the Pratipada worship tradition. Those observing Navratri at home can therefore begin their rituals and Durga Saptashati recitation on 11 October without waiting for the sixth day.

Durga Puja 2026: Why Is 16 October Important In Bengal?

In West Bengal, the sixth day, known as Shashthi, marks a significant stage in the Durga Puja celebrations. Rituals associated with this phase include Kalparambha, Akaal Bodhan, Amantran and Adhivas.

Kalparambha marks the formal commencement of the ritual proceedings, while Bodhan refers to the ceremonial awakening of Goddess Durga. Devotees also invite the goddess and prepare for the main days of worship.

According to the schedule published by the Matri Mandir in Jayrambati, 16 October 2026 falls on Shashthi and is associated with Kalparambha and Bodhan. This helps explain why travel packages and holiday calendars often highlight this date for Bengal’s Durga Puja season.

However, Kolkata’s almanac lists Bilva Nimantran on 16 October and Bodhan on 17 October. As ritual schedules may differ, visitors should check the timings announced by individual pandals before planning their visits.

Does Durga Puja Worship Begin Only On Shashthi?

No. The distinction between Navratri and Bengal’s public Durga Puja celebrations does not mean that devotees in Bengal wait until Shashthi to begin worshipping the goddess.

At Belur Math, traditional Agamani songs are sung daily from Pratipada to Shashthi. Chandi Path also forms part of the wider Navratri observances, reflecting the devotion that continues before the main public festivities begin.

The difference is largely one of ritual stages and public celebration. While worship takes place throughout Navratri, pandal visits, the rhythmic beats of dhak drums and other large-scale festivities become more prominent around Shashthi.

Akaal Bodhan: The Story Behind Bengal’s Durga Puja

The autumn worship of Goddess Durga is traditionally associated with Akaal Bodhan, or the untimely awakening of the goddess. According to Hindu belief, the autumn season was traditionally considered a period of divine slumber. Lord Rama is believed to have awakened Durga at this time to seek her blessings before his battle against Ravana.

Durga Puja also carries a deeply emotional meaning in Bengal. The goddess is welcomed as a daughter returning to her parental home, accompanied by her children. This tradition gives the festival its distinctive sense of homecoming, family and community.

UNESCO inscribed Kolkata’s Durga Puja on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in recognition of the festival’s rich cultural traditions and community participation.

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Navratri And Durga Puja 2026: What Is The Difference?

The dates do not represent two separate festivals or conflicting calendars. Instead, they highlight different stages of worship and celebration.

From 11 October, devotees across India can begin Ghatasthapana, fasting and daily prayers for Navratri. In Bengal, the main public festivities gather momentum around Shashthi, with the dates falling on 16 and 17 October marking important ritual milestones.

Understanding this distinction can help devotees plan their prayers, holidays and visits to Durga Puja pandals without confusing the beginning of Navratri with the start of Bengal’s main public celebrations.