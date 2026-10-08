Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maratha tradition made leaves victory symbols for soldiers.

On Dussehra, a unique tradition is observed in Maharashtra, Gujarat and parts of central India, where people exchange Shami leaves and refer to them as ‘gold’. People often say, “Sona ghya, sonyasarkhe raha,” which means “Take gold and stay like gold.” While the tradition may appear to be a simple religious custom, its roots are linked to mythology, ancient warfare, diplomacy and Maratha history. The Shami leaf is believed to have acquired its association with gold through several stories and historical traditions.

The Story Of King Raghu And Lord Kuber

According to a popular mythological story, the tradition is associated with King Raghu and Kautsa, a disciple of sage Varatantu. Kautsa had to give 14 crore gold coins to his guru as gurudakshina. He approached King Raghu for help. However, Raghu had already spent his entire treasury on sacrifices and donations. Determined not to send Kautsa back empty-handed, King Raghu decided to attack Kuber, the deity associated with wealth. According to the legend, fearing the impending attack, Kuber caused gold coins to rain overnight on the Shami trees outside Ayodhya. The next morning, King Raghu gave Kautsa only as much wealth as he needed, while the remaining gold was collected by the people of Ayodhya. The day was believed to be Ashwin Shukla Dashami, or Vijayadashami. Since then, Shami leaves came to be associated with gold in popular tradition.

What Does Chanakya's Arthashastra Say About Dussehra?

The association of Dussehra with warfare is also linked to Acharya Chanakya's Arthashastra. During the four months of monsoon, heavy rains made rivers difficult to cross, roads became muddy and transporting supplies for military campaigns was challenging. With the end of the monsoon, conditions became more favourable for armies to travel.

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Dussehra And The Tradition Of Seemollanghan

According to the tradition, Dussehra marked the time when kings could inspect their armies, elephants and weapons before beginning military campaigns. Armies would then cross the boundaries of their kingdoms, a practice known as Seemollanghan. The Shami tree standing near the boundary therefore became associated not only with worship but also with military campaigns and territorial expansion.

How Did Shami Leaves Become A Symbol Of Peace?

The tradition is also linked to an unusual diplomatic practice believed to have existed during the 14th century. The Deccan region witnessed considerable political and military turmoil during this period, with the Delhi Sultanate expanding towards the south and conflicts involving local Maratha-Yadava chiefs. According to the account, repeated battles had exhausted resources and damaged agricultural land. On Dussehra, when armies met at their boundaries, a symbolic agreement was sometimes used instead of a full-scale battle.

Leaves Were Treated As 'Gold Loot'

The army considered victorious would collect leaves from the Shami tree growing at the boundary. This was symbolically treated as suvarna lootne, or the collection of gold. In return, the opposing side would accept peace without further loss of life or property. The two sides would exchange the leaves, turning them into a symbolic representation of victory and settlement.

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Shami Leaves And The Maratha Tradition Of Mulkgiri

The tradition later became associated with the military campaigns of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire. After the monsoon, Maratha cavalry would worship their swords and horses on Dussehra. The day was also associated with the beginning of annual military campaigns, known as Mulkgiri, against the Mughals and Adilshahi forces. After returning from their campaigns, soldiers would worship the Shami tree at the boundary and bring its leaves back to their villages. They would place the leaves in the plates of their mothers, sisters and wives, describing them as the ‘gold’ they had brought back after their campaigns. The leaves thus came to symbolise victory, pride and the return of soldiers to their families.

Why Is Shami Tree Considered Auspicious?

The Shami tree is known for its ability to survive harsh heat and dry conditions while retaining its green appearance. This resilience has also made it a symbol of strength during difficult times. In religious and astrological traditions, the Shami tree is associated with Lord Shani. It is considered particularly sacred, and devotees believe that worshipping the tree and offering its leaves can help reduce the effects associated with Shani. According to these beliefs, lighting a mustard oil lamp beneath the Shami tree on Saturday and offering its leaves is considered beneficial for those facing Shani-related difficulties. Bringing Shami leaves home on Dussehra is also believed to ward off negative energy and invite the blessings of Lord Shani. These are traditional beliefs and are not scientifically established claims.

Shami Leaf Tradition Continues Today

The tradition of exchanging Shami leaves on Dussehra continues to hold cultural significance, particularly in parts of western and central India. What may appear to be an ordinary leaf carries several layers of mythology, religious belief and historical tradition. For many families, exchanging the leaf on Vijayadashami continues to represent prosperity, victory, goodwill and the memory of traditions passed down through generations.

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