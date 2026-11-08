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English NewsPhoto GalleryReligionDiwali 2026: Glimpses Of Festive Preparations Across Delhi, Jammu , Kedarnath And More

Diwali 2026: Glimpses Of Festive Preparations Across Delhi, Jammu , Kedarnath And More

Diwali preparations bring festive cheer to Delhi, Patna, Prayagraj and Jammu, while Kedarnath Temple dazzles with beautiful floral decorations.

Written By : PTI  | Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Diwali preparations bring festive cheer to Delhi, Patna, Prayagraj and Jammu, while Kedarnath Temple dazzles with beautiful floral decorations.

Markets bustle with festive shoppers and colourful flowers as cities across India prepare for Diwali 2026, while Kedarnath Temple is adorned with beautiful floral decorations.

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Prayagraj is witnessing lively festive preparations as residents visit markets to shop for Diwali necessities. Flower vendors are busy selling garlands and fresh blooms for home decorations and religious rituals. From puja samagri to sweets and decorative lights, shoppers are picking up everything needed to celebrate the festival with devotion and enthusiasm. (Image Source: PTI)
Prayagraj is witnessing lively festive preparations as residents visit markets to shop for Diwali necessities. Flower vendors are busy selling garlands and fresh blooms for home decorations and religious rituals. From puja samagri to sweets and decorative lights, shoppers are picking up everything needed to celebrate the festival with devotion and enthusiasm. (Image Source: PTI)
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Delhi is gearing up for Diwali as markets across the capital witness a surge in shoppers. Flower vendors are selling fresh marigold garlands, roses and decorative blooms, while people are purchasing diyas, candles, sweets and puja essentials. The colourful markets reflect the excitement surrounding the festival of lights. (Image Source: PTI)
Delhi is gearing up for Diwali as markets across the capital witness a surge in shoppers. Flower vendors are selling fresh marigold garlands, roses and decorative blooms, while people are purchasing diyas, candles, sweets and puja essentials. The colourful markets reflect the excitement surrounding the festival of lights. (Image Source: PTI)
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Diwali preparations have brought a festive buzz to Patna, with markets crowded with shoppers picking up flowers and other essentials. Marigold garlands, decorative items and traditional diyas are among the popular purchases as families prepare to decorate their homes and perform Lakshmi Puja. Flower stalls filled with vibrant blooms add to the festive charm. (Image Source: PTI)
Diwali preparations have brought a festive buzz to Patna, with markets crowded with shoppers picking up flowers and other essentials. Marigold garlands, decorative items and traditional diyas are among the popular purchases as families prepare to decorate their homes and perform Lakshmi Puja. Flower stalls filled with vibrant blooms add to the festive charm. (Image Source: PTI)
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Kedarnath Temple presents a breathtaking sight as its premises are decorated with colourful flowers, enhancing the spiritual beauty of the shrine. Floral arrangements add vibrancy to the temple's surroundings, creating a devotional atmosphere for visitors and devotees. The beautifully adorned temple offers a glimpse of the festive spirit and religious traditions associated with the celebrations. (Image Source: PTI)
Kedarnath Temple presents a breathtaking sight as its premises are decorated with colourful flowers, enhancing the spiritual beauty of the shrine. Floral arrangements add vibrancy to the temple's surroundings, creating a devotional atmosphere for visitors and devotees. The beautifully adorned temple offers a glimpse of the festive spirit and religious traditions associated with the celebrations. (Image Source: PTI)
5/5
Markets in Jammu are bustling with activity ahead of Diwali, with shoppers making their way through colourful stalls selling flowers, diyas and festive decorations. Fresh marigold garlands and other flowers are in demand for home decorations and पूजा rituals, while vendors are gearing up to cater to the growing festive rush. (Image Source: PTI)r
Markets in Jammu are bustling with activity ahead of Diwali, with shoppers making their way through colourful stalls selling flowers, diyas and festive decorations. Fresh marigold garlands and other flowers are in demand for home decorations and पूजा rituals, while vendors are gearing up to cater to the growing festive rush. (Image Source: PTI)r
Published at : 08 Nov 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patna Jammu Diwali Celebrations Diwali Prayagraj DELHI Diwali 2026 Diwali Preparations

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