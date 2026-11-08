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Diwali 2026: Glimpses Of Festive Preparations Across Delhi, Jammu , Kedarnath And More
Diwali preparations bring festive cheer to Delhi, Patna, Prayagraj and Jammu, while Kedarnath Temple dazzles with beautiful floral decorations.
Markets bustle with festive shoppers and colourful flowers as cities across India prepare for Diwali 2026, while Kedarnath Temple is adorned with beautiful floral decorations.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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