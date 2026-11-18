Amla Navami, also known as Akshaya Navami, holds special significance in Hinduism. Observed during the Shukla Paksha Navami of the Kartik month, the festival is associated with the worship of the Amla tree, which is considered sacred and auspicious. Devotees believe that performing rituals and offering prayers to the tree on this day brings prosperity, good health and happiness to the family.

In 2026, Amla Navami will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18. One of the most distinctive traditions associated with the festival is preparing and eating food under the shade of an Amla tree. The practice holds religious, cultural and seasonal significance.

Amla Navami 2026: Religious Significance Of Eating Under The Amla Tree

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi reside in the Amla tree during the period from Kartik Shukla Navami to Dev Uthani Ekadashi and Kartik Purnima. Worshipping the tree during this period is considered particularly auspicious.

According to the Skanda Purana, eating food under the Amla tree on this occasion is believed to bring divine blessings. Devotees believe that the practice helps remove negativity from the household and brings good health, longevity and prosperity to the family.

The tradition is also associated with expressing gratitude towards nature and recognising the importance of food and the environment.

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Why Is Eating Under The Amla Tree Considered Auspicious?

Apart from its religious significance, the tradition is also linked to seasonal changes and the importance of maintaining a connection with nature.

November marks the transition from relatively pleasant weather to colder days. Amla, known for its importance in Ayurveda, is traditionally regarded as a beneficial fruit. It is considered a Rasayana and is associated with balancing the three doshas - Vata, Pitta and Kapha.

Eating freshly prepared, sattvic food in the open, under the shade of a tree, is also considered a way of embracing a simple and mindful lifestyle.

The practice encourages families to spend time together outdoors, share meals and express gratitude towards nature, the soil, sunlight, water and the people responsible for growing food.

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Amla Navami 2026: Date And Shubh Muhurat

Amla Navami will be observed on November 18, 2026. Devotees can perform the puja during the following auspicious timings:

Festival date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Navami Tithi Begins: November 18, 2026, at 6:04 AM

Navami Tithi Ends: November 19, 2026, at 7:05 AM

Auspicious Puja Muhurat: 6:46 AM to 12:06 PM

Devotees can perform the rituals during the prescribed auspicious period and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Amla Navami 2026: Step-By-Step Puja Vidhi

Devotees worship the Amla tree with flowers, water, incense and lamps. Here is the traditional puja vidhi followed on this occasion:

1. Wake Up Early: Begin the day by waking up before sunrise and taking a bath. Wear clean clothes, preferably yellow or red, and take a sankalp to perform the puja.

2. Clean The Puja Area: Visit an Amla tree in your courtyard, garden or a nearby temple. Clean the area around its roots and sprinkle water or Gangajal.

3. Choose The Right Direction: Sit on a clean cloth or a Kusha grass mat under the tree, facing east.

4. Offer Water: Take clean water in a copper or brass vessel, add a little raw milk and Akshat (unbroken rice), and offer it to the roots of the tree.

5. Apply Tilak: Apply roli, turmeric and sandalwood paste to the tree trunk. Offer flowers, rice grains and fresh fruits.

6. Light A Diya: Light a lamp using pure desi ghee and offer incense. Remember Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi while chanting the mantra, 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya'.

7. Tie A Sacred Thread: Take a white cotton thread or Mauli and wrap it around the trunk of the Amla tree as part of the traditional ritual.

8. Perform Parikrama: Circumambulate the tree seven, eight or 108 times, according to family traditions and personal capacity.

9. Read The Vrat Katha: After completing the parikrama, sit peacefully and listen to or read the Amla Navami vrat katha. Conclude the puja with an aarti.

10. Eat Food Under The Tree: After the puja, prepare sattvic food under the shade of the Amla tree or bring food prepared at home. Offer it to the deity before sharing the meal with family members as prasad.

Amla Navami 2026: What Should You Donate On This Day?

Donating food and other essential items on Amla Navami is considered auspicious. The word 'Akshaya' means something that never diminishes. According to religious beliefs, donations made on this day bring lasting spiritual benefits.

Here are some things devotees can consider donating:

Amla Fruits: Offering fresh Amla fruits or products made from Amla to Brahmins or people in need is considered particularly auspicious.

Food Grains: Donating essential grains such as wheat and rice to underprivileged people is another traditional practice.

Warm Clothes: Since the festival falls during the onset of winter, donating woollen clothes to people in need is considered a good deed.

Food And Dakshina: Devotees can arrange meals for Brahmins or other needy people and offer dakshina according to their capacity.

Gold Or Silver: Those who can afford it may also donate a small quantity of gold or silver as part of the traditional charitable practices.

Disclaimer: This article is based on religious beliefs and traditional information. ABPLive.com does not endorse or confirm any of these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before following any religious practice.