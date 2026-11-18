Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avoid social comparisons; follow your own unique journey.

In today's fast-paced world, stress and overthinking have become common struggles among young people. Whether it is anxiety about career choices, academic pressure, relationship concerns or uncertainty about the future, Gen Z often finds itself caught in a cycle of constant worrying. Social media adds to this pressure, as comparing one's life with others can create feelings of inadequacy and dissatisfaction.

However, the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, delivered by Lord Krishna to Arjuna during the Mahabharata war, offer valuable lessons on maintaining mental peace and dealing with life's challenges. These teachings remain relevant even today and can help young people develop a more balanced approach towards life.

Here are three important lessons from Lord Krishna that can help Gen Z manage overthinking and stress.

1. Focus On Your Actions Instead Of Worrying About Results

One of the most important teachings of Lord Krishna is the principle of Karma Yoga. The Bhagavad Gita states, "Karmanye Vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana", which means that a person has control over their actions but not over the results.

Young people often become anxious even before starting something new. Thoughts about failing an examination, not getting a desired job or not achieving career goals can create unnecessary stress.

Lord Krishna teaches that instead of worrying about what might happen in the future, individuals should focus on giving their best to the task at hand. While hard work and dedication are within one's control, the final outcome may depend on several factors.

By concentrating on present efforts rather than constantly anticipating results, young people can reduce unnecessary pressure and approach their goals with greater confidence.

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2. Let Go Of The Past And Learn To Live In The Present

Another important lesson from the Bhagavad Gita is to avoid getting trapped in the past or worrying excessively about the future.

Overthinking often stems from two things: regretting past mistakes and fearing what lies ahead. Young people may repeatedly think about decisions they regret, missed opportunities or situations they wish they had handled differently.

Lord Krishna's teachings remind us that the past cannot be changed. Spending too much time thinking about what has already happened only takes away the opportunity to make the present better.

Instead of allowing yesterday's mistakes or tomorrow's uncertainties to disturb their peace of mind, individuals should focus on the present moment. Learning from past experiences while making better choices today can help bring clarity and emotional balance.

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3. Stop Comparing Yourself With Others

In the age of social media, comparing one's achievements, lifestyle and personal milestones with others has become increasingly common. Seeing people achieve career success, travel to different destinations or enjoy seemingly perfect lives can make young people question their own progress.

The Bhagavad Gita offers an important lesson on this through the verse, "Shreyan Swadharmo Vigunah Paradharmat Swanushthitat", which highlights the importance of following one's own path rather than imitating someone else's.

Lord Krishna's teachings encourage individuals to recognise their own abilities, interests and responsibilities instead of constantly trying to become like someone else.

Every person's journey is different, and success does not follow the same timeline for everyone. Rather than measuring personal growth against someone else's achievements, young people should focus on their own strengths and work towards their individual goals.

Why Are Lord Krishna's Teachings Relevant For Gen Z?

The challenges faced by today's generation may be different from those of earlier times, but the emotions associated with uncertainty, fear and expectations remain similar.

Lord Krishna's teachings encourage people to accept what is beyond their control, focus on their responsibilities and avoid unnecessary comparisons. These principles can help young people develop a calmer outlook towards everyday challenges.

By applying these lessons in daily life, Gen Z can learn to approach career pressures, personal struggles and future uncertainties with greater patience and clarity.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

