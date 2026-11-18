Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMD revised Cyclone Akvan to severe, landfall Nov 20.

Odisha authorities boost preparedness, closing schools in six districts.

Police heighten vigilance in seven districts, including coastal red zones.

CM Majhi to review state's relief and rescue operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its intensity forecast for Cyclone Akvan, indicating that the approaching system is now likely to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm rather than a very severe cyclonic storm, as projected earlier.

The weather department said on Wednesday that the Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20.

Amid the looming threat of extremely heavy rainfall, gale-force winds, storm surges and possible flooding, the Odisha government and police have stepped up preparedness measures across vulnerable districts.

Odisha Announces Three-Day School Closure In Six Districts

The Odisha government has announced a three-day closure of schools in six districts in view of the approaching cyclone and the possibility of adverse weather conditions.

The precautionary measure comes as authorities intensify efforts to minimise the impact of the storm and ensure public safety.

Odisha Police Steps Up Preparedness Across Seven Districts

Odisha Police has intensified its preparedness across all seven districts under the Central Range, anticipating heavy rainfall, strong winds, storm surges and possible flooding.

Special attention is being given to the three coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri, which have been placed in the Red Zone. Authorities have been directed to maintain heightened vigilance, undertake proactive interventions and ensure round-the-clock monitoring.

According to an Odisha Police press release, the preparedness and emergency response mechanisms across the Central Range are being closely monitored by the Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Cuttack, under the overall supervision and guidance of Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Satyajit Naik.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi To Review Cyclone Preparedness

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to review the state's preparedness, relief and rescue operations in view of Cyclone Akvan at the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office on Wednesday evening.

The review is expected to focus on the arrangements in place to tackle the impending storm and coordinate emergency response efforts.