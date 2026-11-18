Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MoP pending since 2015 due to government-Collegium disagreements.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre over a petition seeking the finalisation of the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which governs the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale also sought a response from the Supreme Court Secretary General. The petition, filed by NGO Lok Prahari, highlighted the delay of nearly 11 years in finalising the document and called for greater transparency and fairness in judicial appointments, including bringing Collegium decisions under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

What Does The Petition Seek?

The petitioner has argued that finalising the MoP is essential to ensure transparency and impartiality in the appointment of judges.

It has sought directions to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Central Government to introduce the necessary changes and complete the process without further delay.

The plea has also called for decisions taken by the Collegium to be brought within the ambit of the RTI Act, allowing greater public scrutiny of the judicial appointment process.

During the hearing, Justice MM Sundresh, who ranks fourth in seniority among Supreme Court judges, raised a question about whether he should hear the matter, pointing out that he is himself a member of the Collegium.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that there was no need for the judge to recuse himself. Following the exchange, the bench issued notices seeking responses.

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Why Is The MoP Still Pending?

The Memorandum of Procedure was originally framed in 1999 to establish the process for appointing judges under the Collegium system.

In 2015, the Supreme Court struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act, retaining the Collegium system. However, it also sought suggestions to improve transparency and reform the judicial appointment process.

On December 16, 2015, the court entrusted the Centre with the task of revising the MoP. However, disagreements between the government and the Collegium prevented the process from reaching a conclusion.

One-Month Deadline Sought

The petition has urged the CJI to make the necessary changes to the MoP and asked the Union Law Ministry to finalise the document within one month.

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