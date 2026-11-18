New Delhi: Delhi's air quality deteriorated slightly on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 232 in the 'poor' category, up by around 30 points from a day earlier, as PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant, according to official data.

Vehicular emissions contributed up to 25.5 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Wednesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System's source apportionment estimates.

The national capital had recorded its cleanest air this month on Tuesday, when the AQI stood at 204, the lowest since October 31, when the reading was 117 in the 'moderate' category.

Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations that recorded data on Wednesday, 33 were in the 'poor' category, 20 recorded 'moderate' air quality and five were in the 'very poor' category. Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 385, it said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System's real-time source apportionment estimates, vehicular emissions were the largest contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration on Wednesday, accounting for 25.5 per cent of the estimated pollution load.

Biomass burning, including stubble burning and the use of domestic solid biofuels such as wood and dung cakes, contributed 24 per cent, followed by secondary organic aerosols at 20.5 per cent and waste burning at 12 per cent, according to the data.

Secondary inorganic aerosols accounted for 6.4 per cent, coal combustion for 4.6 per cent, road dust and soil for 3.8 per cent, industrial sources for 2.4 per cent and firecrackers for 0.9 per cent, the estimates showed.

The higher contribution from vehicles comes as the festive period draws to a close and people return to the city following Diwali celebrations, adding to vehicular movement across the national capital.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category on Thursday before deteriorating to the 'very poor' category on Friday.

The system has also warned of unfavourable meteorological conditions for pollutant dispersion over the next two days, which could contribute to a further deterioration in air quality.

The predicted maximum mixing depth over Delhi is around 1,450 metres on Wednesday, 1,100 metres on Thursday and 1,000 metres on Friday. Mixing depth refers to the height up to which pollutants can disperse and mix in the atmosphere. A lower mixing depth restricts their vertical movement, causing pollutants to accumulate closer to the ground.

The ventilation index, which indicates the atmosphere's capacity to disperse pollutants, is forecast to decline from 6,000 square metres per second on Wednesday to 5,000 square metres per second on Thursday and 1,000 square metres per second on Friday.

A ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, coupled with an average wind speed of less than 10 kmph, is considered unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, the Air Quality Early Warning System said. Such conditions limit the movement of polluted air and can lead to the accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

Meanwhile, the city's AQI stood at 218 at 9 am on Wednesday, in the 'poor' category, according to the CPCB. Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality at the time, with an AQI of 415.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)