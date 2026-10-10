Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ahmedabad youth embrace unique tattoos for upcoming Navratri celebrations.

Madurai artisans craft traditional Kolu dolls for Navratri festivities.

Navratri 2026 runs October 11-20, celebrating divine feminine energy.

As Navratri 2026 approaches, preparations are gathering pace across India, with youngsters and artisans finding distinctive ways to celebrate the festival. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, some young people are embracing temporary tattoos inspired by Captain Smit Machhar and the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030, while artisans in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, are busy creating traditional Kolu dolls for the festive season.

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Ahmedabad Youth Choose Unique Tattoos For Navratri 2026

With Garba nights, festive gatherings and colourful melas on the horizon, youngsters in Ahmedabad are adding a creative touch to their Navratri celebrations. Alongside experimenting with festive outfits, make-up and decorations, some are choosing temporary tattoos to make their looks stand out.

Among the designs attracting attention are tributes to Captain Smit Machhar, who fought off an attack by his co-pilot and helped prevent an apparent hijacking of a Flydubai aircraft bound for Israel.

Others are opting for tattoo designs inspired by the Commonwealth Games 2030, which Ahmedabad is scheduled to host, bringing a sporting theme to their festive preparations.

Madurai Artisans Race To Meet Navratri Demand For Kolu Dolls

Meanwhile, in Vilachery, a locality in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, artisans are working at a brisk pace to prepare colourful Kolu dolls and traditional figurines ahead of Navratri.

More than 200 families in the area are involved in doll-making, continuing a traditional craft that remains an important part of the region's festive preparations.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: With Navaratri around the corner, artisans in Vilachery, Madurai, are busy giving shape to colourful Kolu dolls and other traditional items. More than 200 families in the locality are engaged in the doll-making profession. (08.10) https://t.co/ubckH40LPR — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026

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When Is Navratri 2026? Check The Dates

Navratri 2026 will begin with Ghatasthapana on Sunday, October 11, and conclude with Vijayadashami, widely celebrated as Dussehra, on Tuesday, October 20.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Devi Navratri preparations are underway; Durga Mata idols from different states are on sale. https://t.co/48CpqnUm7F — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026

Dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively known as Navadurga, Sharad Navratri celebrates the divine feminine energy, or Shakti. The nine-day festival also represents the victory of good over evil.

(With inputs from ANI)