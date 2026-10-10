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English NewsReligionNavratri 2026 Preparations Gather Pace In Gujarat; Youth Get Captain Smit Machchhar, Nepal Flood Tattoos: WATCH

Navratri 2026 Preparations Gather Pace In Gujarat; Youth Get Captain Smit Machchhar, Nepal Flood Tattoos: WATCH

Navratri 2026 preparations are underway as Ahmedabad youth choose Captain Smit Machchhar, CWG 2030 and Nepal Flood tattoos, while Madurai artisans craft Kolu dolls.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ahmedabad youth embrace unique tattoos for upcoming Navratri celebrations.
  • Madurai artisans craft traditional Kolu dolls for Navratri festivities.
  • Navratri 2026 runs October 11-20, celebrating divine feminine energy.

As Navratri 2026 approaches, preparations are gathering pace across India, with youngsters and artisans finding distinctive ways to celebrate the festival. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, some young people are embracing temporary tattoos inspired by Captain Smit Machhar and the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030, while artisans in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, are busy creating traditional Kolu dolls for the festive season.

ALSO READ: Mahalaya 2026: When And Where To Tune In For The Iconic ‘Mahishasuramardini’ Broadcast

Ahmedabad Youth Choose Unique Tattoos For Navratri 2026

With Garba nights, festive gatherings and colourful melas on the horizon, youngsters in Ahmedabad are adding a creative touch to their Navratri celebrations. Alongside experimenting with festive outfits, make-up and decorations, some are choosing temporary tattoos to make their looks stand out.

Among the designs attracting attention are tributes to Captain Smit Machhar, who fought off an attack by his co-pilot and helped prevent an apparent hijacking of a Flydubai aircraft bound for Israel.

Others are opting for tattoo designs inspired by the Commonwealth Games 2030, which Ahmedabad is scheduled to host, bringing a sporting theme to their festive preparations.

Madurai Artisans Race To Meet Navratri Demand For Kolu Dolls

Meanwhile, in Vilachery, a locality in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, artisans are working at a brisk pace to prepare colourful Kolu dolls and traditional figurines ahead of Navratri.

More than 200 families in the area are involved in doll-making, continuing a traditional craft that remains an important part of the region's festive preparations.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2026: Goddess Durga To Arrive On Elephant, Know How She Will Depart

When Is Navratri 2026? Check The Dates

Navratri 2026 will begin with Ghatasthapana on Sunday, October 11, and conclude with Vijayadashami, widely celebrated as Dussehra, on Tuesday, October 20.

Dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively known as Navadurga, Sharad Navratri celebrates the divine feminine energy, or Shakti. The nine-day festival also represents the victory of good over evil.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How are youngsters in Ahmedabad preparing for Navratri 2026?

Youngsters in Ahmedabad are embracing temporary tattoos featuring unique themes like Captain Smit Machhar and the Commonwealth Games 2030. They are also experimenting with festive outfits, make-up, and decorations.

What are artisans in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, creating for Navratri?

Artisans in Vilachery, Madurai, are busy crafting colorful Kolu dolls and traditional figurines. Over 200 families in the area are engaged in this traditional doll-making profession.

When will Navratri 2026 be celebrated?

Navratri 2026 will begin on Sunday, October 11, with Ghatasthapana. The festival will conclude on Tuesday, October 20, with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.

What themes are popular for temporary tattoos among Ahmedabad youth for Navratri?

Popular temporary tattoo themes include tributes to Captain Smit Machhar and designs inspired by the Commonwealth Games 2030. Some also feature themes related to the Nepal floods.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Ahmedabad Gujarat Durga Puja 2026 Navratri 2026 Shardiya Navratri 2026
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