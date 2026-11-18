Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Azam Khan released from jail after receiving interim bail.

Khan's arrest on October 31 involved money laundering charges.

He reserved comment on the Owaisi-Chandrashekhar political alliance.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was released from Ghaziabad's Dasna district jail on Wednesday evening, a day after the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. After his release, Khan headed for Rampur and spoke to reporters, launching a sharp attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over his arrest and the action taken against him.

'My Only Crime Was...'

Speaking after his release, Khan said, "My only crime is that a Muslim built an educational temple."

He further alleged that he had faced every possible form of oppression during the period. However, he expressed gratitude to the court, saying it had delivered justice.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | "Wahi Khaliq, wahi malik," says Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan as he reaches his residence in Rampur. Earlier this evening, he was released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad following interim bail granted by the Court. https://t.co/VgweRVTAtt — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

Taking aim at the ED over his arrest, Khan asked the agency to improve its image and reform itself. He said, "Neither destroy the country nor destroy yourself."

Also Read: SP Leader Azam Khan Released From Ghaziabad's Dasna Jail, Set To Return To Rampur

Reaction To Owaisi-Chandrashekhar Alliance

Khan was also asked about the political alliance between AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad. Responding to the development, he said, "We have just come out; we will see."

Owaisi and Azad recently announced an alliance named the Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

Why Was Azam Khan Arrested?

Khan was arrested by the ED on October 31 in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. On the same day, he had been released from Rampur jail in another criminal case.

Following his arrest, he was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad, which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

His lawyers subsequently moved the special PMLA court in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, seeking his release in compliance with the Allahabad High Court's interim bail order.

Also Read: Allahabad High Court Grants Interim Bail To Azam Khan In Money Laundering Case