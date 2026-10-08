Mahalaya 2026 Dos And Don'ts To Follow On Mahalaya Amavasya

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahalaya marks Devi Paksha, honouring ancestors, commencing Durga Puja.

Devotees perform Tarpan, listen to Mahishasuramardini, pray to Durga.

Maintain peace, donate, avoid negative conduct and intoxicants.

Mahalaya marks the beginning of the Devi Paksha and holds deep spiritual significance for devotees, especially those preparing to welcome Goddess Durga. The day is also associated with Pitru Tarpan and remembering ancestors, making it an important occasion in the Hindu calendar. In 2026, Mahalaya Amavasya will be observed as devotees prepare for the arrival of Durga Puja. From taking a ritual bath and offering prayers to avoiding certain activities, several traditional practices are followed on this auspicious day. Some important dos and don'ts to keep in mind on Mahalaya Amavasya 2026.

Mahalaya 2026 Dos To Follow

Wake Up Early And Take A Bath

Devotees traditionally wake up early on Mahalaya and take a bath before beginning their prayers or rituals. Starting the day with cleanliness is considered spiritually significant. Those performing Tarpan for their ancestors should follow the rituals according to their family traditions and customs.

Offer Tarpan To Ancestors

Mahalaya Amavasya is considered an important day to remember and pay respects to departed ancestors. Families may perform Pitru Tarpan and other rituals to seek blessings for the family. Those performing these rituals should follow the prescribed customs and, where required, seek guidance from a priest.

Listen To Mahishasuramardini

Listening to the traditional Mahishasuramardini recital is an integral part of Mahalaya celebrations, particularly in Bengal and among Bengali communities across the world. The devotional programme is traditionally heard early in the morning and marks the spiritual beginning of the Durga Puja season.

Offer Prayers To Goddess Durga

Devotees can offer prayers to Goddess Durga and seek her blessings for peace, prosperity and well-being. Keeping the prayer space clean and maintaining a peaceful atmosphere is considered auspicious.

Donate Food And Essentials

Charity and helping those in need are considered meaningful practices on auspicious days. Devotees can donate food, clothes or other essential items to people in need according to their ability.

Maintain A Peaceful And Positive Environment

Mahalaya is traditionally considered a spiritually significant day. Devotees should try to spend the day in prayer, reflection and positive activities while respecting their family traditions.

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Mahalaya 2026 Don'ts To Follow

Avoid Arguments And Negative Behaviour

Devotees traditionally avoid unnecessary arguments, anger and negative thoughts on Mahalaya. Maintaining peace and harmony at home is considered preferable on this spiritually significant day.

Do Not Disrespect Ancestor Rituals

If performing Tarpan or other Pitru rituals, devotees should follow the customary procedures respectfully. Rituals should not be performed casually or without understanding the traditions being followed.

Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food If Your Tradition Restricts It

Food practices on Mahalaya can differ among families and communities. Those who follow a sattvic or vegetarian tradition during this period may avoid non-vegetarian food. There is no single food rule followed by everyone, so family and regional customs should be respected.

Avoid Alcohol And Intoxicants

Devotees observing religious practices on Mahalaya generally avoid alcohol and intoxicating substances as part of maintaining a disciplined and spiritually focused routine.

Do Not Begin Auspicious Activities Without Checking The Muhurat

If you are planning an important ceremony or religious activity on Mahalaya, check the relevant tithi and muhurat rather than assuming that every part of the day is equally auspicious.

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Why Is Mahalaya Important?

Mahalaya holds a special place in the cultural and religious traditions surrounding Durga Puja. It is associated with the transition from Pitru Paksha to Devi Paksha and is traditionally considered the day when devotees begin preparing spiritually for the arrival of Goddess Durga. For many devotees, Mahalaya is not just a ritual occasion but also a day of remembrance, prayer and devotion.

Mahalaya 2026 Follow Your Family Traditions

The customs associated with Mahalaya can vary across regions and families. Therefore, devotees should follow the traditions they have inherited and consult a knowledgeable priest for specific rituals such as Tarpan or Shraddha. The most important aspect of the day is to observe it with devotion, respect and a peaceful mind.

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