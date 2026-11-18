Akshaya Navami, also known as Amla Navami, holds special religious significance in Hinduism. Observed during the Shukla Paksha Navami of the Kartik month, the festival is associated with worshipping the Amla (Indian gooseberry) tree and seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

In 2026, Akshaya Navami will be observed on November 18. According to religious beliefs, acts of worship, charity, prayers and good deeds performed on this auspicious day bring lasting blessings. The Amla tree is considered sacred, as it is believed to be associated with Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees also perform special rituals and remedies based on their zodiac signs to seek prosperity, happiness and relief from difficulties.

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Akshaya Navami 2026: Zodiac-Wise Amla Remedies For All 12 Signs

Here are the Amla-related remedies that people belonging to all 12 zodiac signs can follow on Akshaya Navami, according to traditional beliefs.

Aries

People belonging to Aries should worship Lord Vishnu with devotion on Akshaya Navami. After the puja, they should wrap a raw cotton thread or red Kalava around the trunk of the Amla tree seven times. This ritual is believed to bring new opportunities for career and business growth.

Taurus

Taurus natives should offer clean water to the roots of an Amla tree after taking a bath in the morning. They can also donate white sweets, milk or rice to someone in need. According to religious beliefs, this remedy helps maintain peace and harmony within the family.

Gemini

People with Gemini as their zodiac sign should visit an Amla tree and meditate on Lord Vishnu. Donating books, notebooks or green-coloured items to a student is also considered auspicious. This gesture is believed to bring positive results.

Cancer

Cancer natives should worship the Amla tree and donate rice or white clothes to those in need. This remedy is traditionally associated with mental peace and financial stability.

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Leo

People belonging to Leo should worship the Amla tree with devotion and perform seven circumambulations around it. According to religious beliefs, this ritual helps remove obstacles and brings progress in tasks that have remained unfinished for a long time.

Virgo

Virgo natives should offer water, roli and Akshat (unbroken rice grains) to the roots of an Amla tree. They should also clean the area around the tree and take care of the plant. This practice is believed to attract good fortune.

Libra

People with Libra as their zodiac sign should sit beneath an Amla tree and remember Goddess Lakshmi. Donating fresh Amla fruits at a temple or to someone in need is also considered auspicious and is believed to attract financial prosperity.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives should worship the Amla tree and donate red-coloured clothes, masoor dal or jaggery. According to traditional beliefs, these offerings help reduce difficulties and obstacles in life.

Sagittarius

People belonging to Sagittarius should worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi together on Akshaya Navami. This ritual is believed to provide relief from financial difficulties and bring lasting prosperity to the household.

Capricorn

Capricorn natives should donate Amla fruits and food grains to Brahmins or underprivileged people. This act of charity is believed to help remove obstacles in their professional lives and bring progress at work.

Aquarius

People with Aquarius as their zodiac sign should worship Lord Vishnu and offer Amla fruits as bhog. After completing the puja, they can also donate Amla fruits to a Brahmin. This is considered an auspicious practice.

Pisces

Pisces natives should worship Lord Vishnu during the day. In the evening, they should light a ghee diya near a Tulsi plant. According to religious beliefs, this ritual helps bring positive energy and harmony into the household.

Four Important Rituals To Perform On Akshaya Navami

Apart from zodiac-specific remedies, devotees can follow certain traditional rituals on Akshaya Navami to seek divine blessings.

1. Worship The Amla Tree: After taking a bath in the morning, offer water and raw milk to the roots of the Amla tree. Apply turmeric and roli as a tilak and light a ghee diya while offering prayers.

2. Perform Parikrama And Tie A Sacred Thread: After worshipping the tree, devotees can circumambulate it and wrap a raw cotton thread or red Kalava around its trunk seven, nine or eleven times while praying for their wishes.

3. Prepare And Share Food Beneath The Tree: Devotees can offer kheer and puri to the deity beneath an Amla tree and share the prasad with family members. This tradition is associated with good health and well-being.

4. Light A Diya In The Evening: Lighting a ghee or oil diya beneath an Amla tree in the evening is considered auspicious. According to religious beliefs, this ritual helps remove poverty and invites blessings from ancestors.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]