Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom These strikes follow Ukraine's attack on Kerch Bridge.

Reports of two industrial facilities struck in Russia's Krasnodar region

Ukraine has reportedly struck two industrial targets in Russia's Krasnodar region.

Media outlets in Ukraine are reporting that oil refineries have been struck, although this cannot be independently verified.

Telegram channels in the Krasnodar region warned of overnight drone strikes but it was not immediately clear what had been hit and whether damage had been caused.

Ukrainian online publication The Kyiv Independent reported that the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries had been hit and cited Telegram channel Exilenova, a pro-Ukrainian account that tracks developments in the ongoing war with the information.

The two refineries are the largest in the region and have previously been targeted by drone strikes.

The reported strikes come a day after Ukraine hit the Kerch bridge, linking occupied Crimea to Russia, putting the road and railway out of action.

The Ukrainian General Staff said an arch and part of the bridge's road section collapsed into the water, severing the link for vehicular traffic, while the railway line was still standing but with a damaged arch.

Welcome to our coverage

We're following the latest developments in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has launched strikes on targets not far from the Kerch bridge, that up until yesterday, could be traveled by road and rail from the occupied Crimean peninsula to Russia's Krasnodar region.

The bridge is an arterial route for both Russia's military and civilian supplies to Crimea and is seen by Ukraine as a symbol of Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

There've also been more Russian overnight attacks, with Ukraine reporting dozens of interceptions.

Stay with us as we bring you updates related to Russia's war in Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)