Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saudi-led coalition struck 60 Houthi military targets in Yemen.

Yemeni forces withdrew from Bab-al-Mandeb defending Aden.

Houthis accused of blockading medical aid into Taiz.

Coalition intercepted Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-led coalition forces have launched a “precision operation” against the Houthi armed group in Yemen, striking 60 military targets and destroying tunnels allegedly used for ballistic missile workshops and storage, the coalition's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the strikes were carried out on Tuesday in the governorates of Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada. The operation came amid an advance by the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah (Supporters of God), towards Aden, the southern city serving as the temporary capital of Yemen's internationally recognised government.

According to al-Maliki, the operation targeted 60 Houthi military positions and destroyed tunnels used by the armed group as workshops and storage facilities for ballistic missiles.

Yemeni Forces Withdraw From Bab-al-Mandeb Area

The latest escalation comes as Yemeni army units and forces loyal to the internationally recognised government have withdrawn from Dhubab airport and surrounding territory near the Bab-al-Mandeb strait in recent days.

The strategic maritime chokepoint is located in the western part of Taiz governorate. The withdrawal was aimed at defending Aden against the Houthi advance.

Meanwhile, fighting has resumed between government forces and Houthi fighters in Tur al-Bahah in Lahij province.

Al Jazeera's Hadeel al-Yamani, reporting from Taiz, said fierce clashes were taking place between government forces and the Houthi group.

“Local authorities accuse the Houthi group of shelling civilians and residential neighbourhoods,” al-Yamani said.

She further reported that villages in Jabal Sabr were under a complete siege, with urgent appeals being made for safe corridors to allow civilians to leave.

“These villages in Jabal Sabr are under a complete siege. There are urgent appeals for safe corridors to be opened for civilians, and daily sniper attacks [are] targeting civilians. People are being killed and injured, primarily children and women,” al-Yamani added.

Houthis Accused Of Blocking Medical Supplies Into Taiz

Authorities in Taiz have accused the Houthis of restricting the movement of medical supplies into the governorate by setting up checkpoints, imposing levies on civilians and confiscating shipments of medicines and medical equipment that did not carry licences from Sanaa, the Houthi-controlled capital.

In a statement issued on Monday, Taiz's Public Health and Population Office condemned the alleged restrictions, describing them as a threat to access to essential medical services.

“this escalatory move constitutes a direct assault on pharmaceutical security and a violation of the human right to access medicine and medical treatment,” the office said.

Taiz officials also urged the United Nations to intervene, alleging that the Houthis were preventing medical supplies from entering the governorate from Aden.

They warned that the restrictions were worsening the ongoing siege and endangering “the lives of thousands of patients whose continued treatment” is at risk.

Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Two Missiles Targeting Riyadh

Separately, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted two cruise missiles launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday.

The attempted strikes are the latest in a series of attacks carried out by the Yemeni armed group in recent weeks against Saudi military, civilian and oil infrastructure.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had targeted oil pumping stations near Riyadh and a radar installation in southern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities have not yet responded to the claims.

Meanwhile, alerts were sounded in the Saudi cities of Jizan, Najran and Khamis Mushait on Wednesday before the danger passed.