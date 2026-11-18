Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Mandir darshan extended until 11 PM daily.

Valid November 18-22 for ongoing parikrama mela.

Darshan pauses 8:45-9:30 PM for evening rituals.

Devotees visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will get an additional hour to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended the temple's darshan timings until 11 PM from November 18 to November 22, 2026, in view of the ongoing Chaudah Kosi and Panchkosi Parikrama Mela.

The revised schedule will allow pilgrims participating in the religious festivities to visit the temple after completing their parikrama. However, devotees planning an evening visit should keep the temple's aarti schedule in mind, as darshan will be temporarily suspended for the evening rituals.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan Timings From November 18 To 22

According to the revised schedule announced by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, devotees can have darshan of Ram Lalla until 11 PM between November 18 and November 22.

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The darshan schedule for the evening will be as follows:

8:45 PM: Darshan will be suspended for Bhog and Sandhya Aarti.

9:30 PM: Entry through the main gate will resume, and devotees can continue with darshan.

11 PM: Darshan will conclude for the day.

The additional hour will be available during this five-day period. Under the regular schedule, devotees generally get darshan until 10 PM. The temporary extension will provide more time for pilgrims visiting Ayodhya during the parikrama festivities.

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Why Have Ram Mandir Darshan Timings Been Extended?

The decision has been taken considering the large number of devotees arriving in Ayodhya for the Chaudah Kosi and Panchkosi Parikrama during the Kartik Mela.

Many pilgrims visit Ram Janmabhoomi to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla after completing their religious parikrama. To accommodate the increased footfall and make it easier for devotees to visit the temple, the trust has extended the evening darshan hours by one hour.

The Chaudah Kosi Parikrama is scheduled to conclude at 2:55 AM on November 20. Devotees will also continue to participate in the Panchkosi Parikrama, making special arrangements necessary until November 22.

Things Devotees Should Keep In Mind Before Visiting Ram Mandir

Pilgrims planning to visit the Ram Mandir after completing their parikrama should plan their visit according to the revised timings.

Those reaching the temple between 8:45 PM and 9:30 PM will have to wait until entry resumes after the evening aarti. Devotees arriving with family members should also keep additional time for reaching the temple and completing the darshan queue.

The administration has divided the parikrama routes, Ram Path and areas around temples into different zones to manage crowds and traffic during the mela. Visitors are advised to follow the instructions issued by the police and local administration while travelling through the area.

The extended darshan facility will remain available until November 22, after which the regular temple schedule is expected to apply.

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