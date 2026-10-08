Delhi Tourism is organizing a series of special Spiritual & Heritage Walks at Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) during Durga Puja. They aim to showcase the rich Bengali heritage, traditions, and community life during the festival.
Delhi’s CR Park To Turn Into ‘Mini Bengal’ As Delhi Tourism Department Announces Special Heritage Walks
Delhi Tourism is organising Spiritual & Heritage Walks at CR Park during Durga Puja 2026, offering visitors an immersive experience of Bengali traditions, spirituality, cuisine, music, craftsmanship, and community life.
- Delhi Tourism organises heritage walks celebrating CR Park's Durga Puja.
- The initiative showcases rich Bengali traditions and community life.
- Walks explore CR Park's history, rituals, cuisine, and art.
- Scheduled until October 19, offering immersive cultural experiences.
Delhi Tourism is organising a series of special Spiritual & Heritage Walks at Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) during Durga Puja, inviting visitors to experience the rich Bengali heritage, traditions, spirituality, cuisine, music, art and community life that make the festival a distinctive part of Delhi’s cultural landscape.
The initiative is aligned with the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, under the message “Dilli Sabki Hai”, and the leadership of Hon’ble Minister for Tourism Shri Kapil Mishra, aimed at positioning Delhi as a vibrant, inclusive and globally recognised tourism destination where diverse communities and their traditions contribute to the city’s cultural identity.
CR Park: Delhi’s ‘Mini Bengal’ During Durga Puja
Popularly known as “Mini Bengal”, CR Park comes alive during Durga Puja with elaborately crafted Durga idols, thematic pandals, traditional rituals, aarti, the rhythmic beats of dhak, devotional and cultural music, bhog preparations, Bengali cuisine, handicrafts and vibrant community celebrations.
The festival offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the spiritual and living heritage of Bengal within Delhi, while discovering the traditions and stories that have shaped the Bengali community in the capital.
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As part of the initiative, Delhi Tourism organised a special Spiritual & Heritage Walk for influencers on October 7, 2026, at CR Park. The walk provided digital creators with an opportunity to experience and document the area’s unique cultural character, including its traditions, food, music, craftsmanship, community participation and Durga Puja preparations.
Exploring The Living Heritage Of Bengali Community
The Spiritual & Heritage Walks will take visitors, tourists and influencers through the living heritage of the Bengali community through curated storytelling, heritage interpretation and interactions with local community members.
The walks will explore the history and evolution of CR Park and the Kali Mandir Society, idol-making and craftsmanship associated with Kumartuli, traditional Puja practices, bhog preparation, eco-friendly visarjan practices, prominent pandals, Bengali markets, traditional food, music, and other aspects of Bengali heritage and community life.
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Designed as an immersive experience rather than conventional sightseeing, the walks will allow participants to connect with the spirituality, traditions, stories, cuisine, music, and living heritage of CR Park.
The initiative is expected to further strengthen CR Park as an important *Spiritual & Heritage Tourism destination in Delhi, while highlighting the city’s unique character as a place where diverse communities, traditions and cultures come together under the spirit of “Dilli Sabki Hai.”
Schedule Of Spiritual & Heritage Walks
October 11, 2026 – Pre-Puja Morning Walk
8:00 AM–10:30 AM: History of CR Park, idol-making, community traditions, and Puja preparations.
October 12, 2026 – Pre-Puja Evening Walk
5:00 PM–8:00 PM: Pandal preparations, Bengali food, markets, music and heritage storytelling.
October 14, 2026 – Pre-Puja Evening Walk
5:00 PM–8:00 PM: Art, craftsmanship, pandal themes and community preparations.
October 15, 2026 – Puja-Eve Evening Walk
5:00 PM–8:00 PM: Final Puja preparations and an immersive experience of Bengali spiritual and heritage traditions.
October 16, 2026 – Shashthi Evening Walk
5:00 PM–8:00 PM: Puja rituals, prominent pandals, dhak, music and Bengali traditions.
October 18, 2026 – Ashtami Morning Walk
8:00 AM–11:00 AM: Traditional rituals, aarti, pandal experience and interaction with the local community.
October 19, 2026 – Navami Evening Walk
5:00 PM–8:00 PM: Pandal hopping, dhak, cultural activities, music and Bengali cuisine.
The Spiritual & Heritage Walks will offer visitors an opportunity to discover the spiritual, historical, culinary and living heritage of Bengali community life, while showcasing Delhi’s distinctive character as a city where diverse traditions coexist and become an integral part of its identity.
The walks can be booked at a nominal fee of Rs 500 + GST per person.
Registrations
Visitors can register for the Spiritual & Heritage Walks through the [Delhi Tourism official website - www.delhitourism.gov.in]
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the Spiritual & Heritage Walks being organized by Delhi Tourism?
What can participants expect to explore during these walks?
Participants will explore the history of CR Park, idol-making, traditional Puja practices, Bengali markets, food, music, and other aspects of Bengali heritage. It's designed as an immersive cultural experience.
What is the cost to participate in the Spiritual & Heritage Walks?
There is a nominal fee to participate in the walks. Each person must pay Rs 500 + GST for registration.
How can one register for the Spiritual & Heritage Walks?
Visitors interested in joining the walks can register through the official Delhi Tourism website. The website address is www.delhitourism.gov.in.
Why is CR Park chosen for these walks during Durga Puja?
CR Park is popularly known as 'Mini Bengal' and comes alive during Durga Puja with elaborate idols, thematic pandals, traditional rituals, and vibrant community celebrations. It offers a unique Bengali cultural experience in Delhi.