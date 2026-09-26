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English NewsReligionPitru Paksha 2026: Essential Samagri And Puja Timings For Shraddha At Home

Pitru Paksha 2026: Essential Samagri And Puja Timings For Shraddha At Home

Pitru Paksha 2026 begins on September 27. Check how to prepare for Shraddha at home, essential items, suitable timings and key things to remember.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 06:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pitru Paksha 2026 runs September 27 to October 10.
  • Prepare home and gather specific ritual items in advance.
  • Shraddha performed during specific Muhurats, not fixed noon.

Pitru Paksha 2026 will begin on September 27 and continue until October 10. The period is traditionally associated with offering Shraddha to ancestors as an expression of remembrance, respect and gratitude. For families planning to perform Shraddha at home, preparation in advance can help ensure that the required items and arrangements are ready on the designated date.

Questions often arise about when the preparations should begin, what should be kept for the rituals and which period is considered suitable for performing Shraddha. Traditional practices give importance not only to the relevant lunar date but also to the timing of the ritual.

ALSO READ: Anant Chaturdashi 2026: What To Do If Anant Sutra Breaks Or Opens On Its Own? Should You Tie It Again?

When Should You Start Preparing For Shraddha?

On the day of Shraddha, clean the house in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. The area where the ritual will be performed should also be cleaned beforehand. Keep the items required for the puja and Shraddha ready at the designated place.

Shraddha during Pitru Paksha is performed according to the date of the ancestor's death. If the death date is not known, the tradition is to perform Shraddha on Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Those observing Shraddha on Pratipada should complete their preparations on the evening of Bhadrapada Purnima. More generally, it is advisable to gather the required items a day before the scheduled Shraddha.

What Items Are Needed For Shraddha?

The traditional list of Shraddha materials includes Kusha grass, black sesame seeds, barley, Akshata or rice, water, Ganga water, flowers and Tulsi. Rice or flour may be used for preparing the Pind, while milk, ghee, honey, fruits and Satvik food are also kept as part of the preparations.

For Tarpan, water should be kept in a copper or another clean vessel.

Food prepared for Shraddha traditionally includes dishes such as Kheer, Puri, pumpkin curry, dal and rice. Clothes should also be arranged in advance if they are to be offered as part of the donation to a Brahmin.

What Is The Right Time To Perform Shraddha?

For Parvan Shraddha during Pitru Paksha, traditional observances give importance to the Kutup Muhurat, Rauhin Muhurat and the Aparahna period that follows. Therefore, noon at exactly 12 pm should not automatically be treated as the fixed time for Shraddha.

The appropriate timing should be checked according to the Panchang for the location where the ritual is being performed. In New Delhi, the timings given for Pratipada Shraddha were Kutup Kaal from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm, Rauhin from 12:36 pm to 1:24 pm and Aparahna Kaal from 1:24 pm to 3:48 pm.

ALSO READ: Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2026: When To Prepare For Navratri After Shraddha?

Things To Keep In Mind Before Pitru Paksha Begins

Purity is given importance in traditional ancestor worship. Before Pitru Paksha begins, families traditionally remove Tamasic food items from the home.

The house should also be cleaned thoroughly. Unwanted clutter, broken objects and damaged utensils should be cleared out before the Shraddha period begins.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and available information. ABPLive.com does not confirm or endorse any of these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult a relevant expert before following any religious practice.]

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When should one start preparing for Shraddha?

Generally, it's advisable to gather required items a day before the scheduled Shraddha. For those observing on Pratipada, preparations should be completed on the evening of Bhadrapada Purnima.

What items are needed for the Shraddha ritual?

Key items include Kusha grass, black sesame seeds, barley, rice, water, Ganga water, flowers, and Tulsi. Food like Kheer, Puri, pumpkin curry, dal, and rice are also prepared.

What is the right time to perform Shraddha?

For Parvan Shraddha, importance is given to Kutup Muhurat, Rauhin Muhurat, and the Aparahna period. The exact timings should be checked according to the Panchang for the specific location.

What should be done before Pitru Paksha begins?

Before Pitru Paksha, families should remove Tamasic food items and thoroughly clean the house. It's also important to clear out clutter, broken objects, and damaged utensils.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 06:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pitru Paksha Pitru Paksha 2026 Shraddha 2026 Shraddha At Home Pitru Paksha Preparation Shraddha Samagri
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