Pitru Paksha 2026: Essential Samagri And Puja Timings For Shraddha At Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pitru Paksha 2026 runs September 27 to October 10.

Prepare home and gather specific ritual items in advance.

Shraddha performed during specific Muhurats, not fixed noon.

Pitru Paksha 2026 will begin on September 27 and continue until October 10. The period is traditionally associated with offering Shraddha to ancestors as an expression of remembrance, respect and gratitude. For families planning to perform Shraddha at home, preparation in advance can help ensure that the required items and arrangements are ready on the designated date.

Questions often arise about when the preparations should begin, what should be kept for the rituals and which period is considered suitable for performing Shraddha. Traditional practices give importance not only to the relevant lunar date but also to the timing of the ritual.

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When Should You Start Preparing For Shraddha?

On the day of Shraddha, clean the house in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. The area where the ritual will be performed should also be cleaned beforehand. Keep the items required for the puja and Shraddha ready at the designated place.

Shraddha during Pitru Paksha is performed according to the date of the ancestor's death. If the death date is not known, the tradition is to perform Shraddha on Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Those observing Shraddha on Pratipada should complete their preparations on the evening of Bhadrapada Purnima. More generally, it is advisable to gather the required items a day before the scheduled Shraddha.

What Items Are Needed For Shraddha?

The traditional list of Shraddha materials includes Kusha grass, black sesame seeds, barley, Akshata or rice, water, Ganga water, flowers and Tulsi. Rice or flour may be used for preparing the Pind, while milk, ghee, honey, fruits and Satvik food are also kept as part of the preparations.

For Tarpan, water should be kept in a copper or another clean vessel.

Food prepared for Shraddha traditionally includes dishes such as Kheer, Puri, pumpkin curry, dal and rice. Clothes should also be arranged in advance if they are to be offered as part of the donation to a Brahmin.

What Is The Right Time To Perform Shraddha?

For Parvan Shraddha during Pitru Paksha, traditional observances give importance to the Kutup Muhurat, Rauhin Muhurat and the Aparahna period that follows. Therefore, noon at exactly 12 pm should not automatically be treated as the fixed time for Shraddha.

The appropriate timing should be checked according to the Panchang for the location where the ritual is being performed. In New Delhi, the timings given for Pratipada Shraddha were Kutup Kaal from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm, Rauhin from 12:36 pm to 1:24 pm and Aparahna Kaal from 1:24 pm to 3:48 pm.

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Things To Keep In Mind Before Pitru Paksha Begins

Purity is given importance in traditional ancestor worship. Before Pitru Paksha begins, families traditionally remove Tamasic food items from the home.

The house should also be cleaned thoroughly. Unwanted clutter, broken objects and damaged utensils should be cleared out before the Shraddha period begins.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and available information. ABPLive.com does not confirm or endorse any of these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult a relevant expert before following any religious practice.]