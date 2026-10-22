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English NewsNewsIndia'Gyanu Must Go': CJP's Saurav Das In First Post After Release From Tihar Jail

'Gyanu Must Go': CJP's Saurav Das In First Post After Release From Tihar Jail

The post came hours after the two leaders walked out of Tihar Jail following an order by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM). They were released after submitting written apologies.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 08:57 AM (IST)

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das reiterated his demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation in his first social media post after being released from jail on Wednesday. Das, who was released alongside fellow CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, posted a message late at night, writing, “Gyanu must go.”

The post came hours after the two leaders walked out of Tihar Jail following an order by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM). They were released after submitting written apologies and undertakings promising to maintain peace and refrain from calling for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is formally de-notified in accordance with the law.

Saurav Das Renews 'Gyanu Must Go' Demand After Release

Das's post reiterated the CJP's demand for the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Following their release, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also shared a video of Das and Ranka holding the Tricolour and raising slogans, including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Inquilab Zindabad” and “Gyanu must go”.

Dipke captioned the video, “The boys have a message. Gyanu must go,” signalling that the party's demand for the CEC's resignation remains unchanged.

CJP Welcomes Leaders' Release After Week In Custody

Das and Ranka were detained following a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 14 and remained in judicial custody for around a week. Their release came after they submitted written undertakings and bonds before the SEM.

The leaders assured the magistrate that they would maintain peace and refrain from organising protests at Jantar Mantar while the site remains de-notified.

CJP legal head Ratna Singh welcomed the decision but said the release should have come earlier. The party had challenged the continuation of their custody and sought their release.

The development comes amid the CJP's protests against alleged irregularities in the voter-list revision process and its continued demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gyanesh Kumar TIhar Jail 'Gyanesh Kumar' Saurav Das
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