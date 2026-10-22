IND vs NZ 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Christchurch?

India and New Zealand are set to begin their five-match T20I series on Thursday, October 22, with the opening encounter scheduled at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Team India will aim to start the series on a winning note. However, New Zealand are expected to pose a strong challenge on home soil, setting the stage for an exciting contest between the two teams.

Ahead of the series opener, weather conditions have become a key talking point among fans, with concerns over a possible rain interruption. Here is everything you need to know about the weather forecast, pitch conditions, match timings, live streaming and the probable playing XIs for the first T20I.

Christchurch Weather Report For IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Cricket fans have reason to be optimistic, as the weather forecast for Christchurch on October 22 is favourable for the opening match. According to AccuWeather, rain is not expected during the day, reducing the chances of weather-related interruptions.

The maximum temperature is forecast to reach approximately 24°C, while the minimum could drop to around 9°C. If these conditions prevail, spectators should be able to enjoy the full match without rain playing spoilsport.

Hagley Oval Pitch Report

The surface at Hagley Oval generally provides assistance to fast bowlers, particularly during the early stages of an innings. Batters may need to exercise caution against the new ball before looking to accelerate once they settle at the crease.

The pitch is also known for offering good bounce, which could help the pace bowlers extract extra movement and trouble the batters. The average first-innings score at the venue is around 161, while teams chasing targets have enjoyed reasonable success.

Considering these conditions, the captain winning the toss could prefer to bowl first and assess the target before beginning the chase.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Match Timing, Live Streaming

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Indian viewers can watch the live television broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming through the SonyLIV app and website.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevan Jacobs, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

*Note: These are probable playing XIs and may change before the toss.*