IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Christchurch?

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Christchurch?

Cricket fans have reason to be optimistic, as the weather forecast for Christchurch on October 22 is favourable for the opening match.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 08:27 AM (IST)

India and New Zealand are set to begin their five-match T20I series on Thursday, October 22, with the opening encounter scheduled at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Team India will aim to start the series on a winning note. However, New Zealand are expected to pose a strong challenge on home soil, setting the stage for an exciting contest between the two teams.

Ahead of the series opener, weather conditions have become a key talking point among fans, with concerns over a possible rain interruption. Here is everything you need to know about the weather forecast, pitch conditions, match timings, live streaming and the probable playing XIs for the first T20I.

Christchurch Weather Report For IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Cricket fans have reason to be optimistic, as the weather forecast for Christchurch on October 22 is favourable for the opening match. According to AccuWeather, rain is not expected during the day, reducing the chances of weather-related interruptions.

The maximum temperature is forecast to reach approximately 24°C, while the minimum could drop to around 9°C. If these conditions prevail, spectators should be able to enjoy the full match without rain playing spoilsport.

Hagley Oval Pitch Report

The surface at Hagley Oval generally provides assistance to fast bowlers, particularly during the early stages of an innings. Batters may need to exercise caution against the new ball before looking to accelerate once they settle at the crease.

The pitch is also known for offering good bounce, which could help the pace bowlers extract extra movement and trouble the batters. The average first-innings score at the venue is around 161, while teams chasing targets have enjoyed reasonable success.

Considering these conditions, the captain winning the toss could prefer to bowl first and assess the target before beginning the chase.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Match Timing, Live Streaming

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Indian viewers can watch the live television broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming through the SonyLIV app and website.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevan Jacobs, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

*Note: These are probable playing XIs and may change before the toss.*

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ Weather Report Christchurch Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Sends Clear Message On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India T20I Chances
Shreyas Iyer Sends Clear Message On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India T20I Chances
Cricket
England Legend Faces Potential Retirement At 44 After Shock Contract Decision: Report
England Legend Faces Potential Retirement At 44 After Shock Contract Decision: Report
Cricket
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wasn't Chasing An India Comeback: His Physio Reveals What He Did Instead
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wasn't Chasing An India Comeback: His Physio Reveals What He Did Instead
Cricket
WATCH: Ronaldo Left Frustrated After Sending Penalty Wide On Return From Suspension
WATCH: Ronaldo Left Frustrated After Sending Penalty Wide On Return From Suspension
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Lucknow Crime Update: Shraddha Dubey's Alleged Aide Aamir Detained in Shiva Sharma Murder Probe
Bollywood Crime: Tiger Shroff Case Exposes Alleged Clandestine Weapon Handover Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget