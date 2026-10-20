Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom On Dussehra, seeing Neelkanth bird signifies good fortune, blessings.

Mythological tales link it to Lord Shiva and Lord Rama's triumphs.

Neelkanth, the Indian roller, observe respectfully in its natural habitat.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is associated with the victory of good over evil. Along with the worship of Lord Rama and Maa Durga, several traditional beliefs are observed on this day. One such belief is that seeing the Neelkanth bird is considered auspicious and is associated with good fortune, prosperity and divine blessings. Known as the Indian roller in English, the Neelkanth bird holds a special place in Hindu traditions, particularly in parts of North India. Its association with Lord Shiva and popular stories connected with Lord Rama have made its sighting on Dussehra a significant religious belief.

Why Is Seeing The Neelkanth Bird On Dussehra Considered Auspicious?

In several North Indian traditions, spotting a Neelkanth bird on Dussehra is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. The sighting is also associated with divine protection, success in new ventures and the removal of obstacles. Dussehra marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, while Vijayadashami also commemorates Maa Durga's victory over Mahishasura. Against this backdrop, the Neelkanth bird is regarded by devotees as a symbol of hope, positive beginnings and the triumph of righteousness. Some people believe that seeing the bird before beginning an important task is a favourable sign. However, these beliefs are rooted in religious traditions and regional folklore rather than any guarantee of future events.

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What Is The Connection Between The Neelkanth Bird And Lord Shiva?

The word Neelkanth means 'blue-throated one' and is one of the names of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, during Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the cosmic ocean, a deadly poison emerged that threatened the universe. To protect creation, Lord Shiva consumed the poison and held it in his throat, which turned blue. This episode established his identity as Neelkanth and symbolises his compassion, sacrifice and role as the protector of the universe. The Indian roller's striking blue feathers have contributed to its association with Lord Shiva. Devotees who consider the bird auspicious on Dussehra often view its sighting as a reminder of divine protection and blessings.

What Is The Story Of Lord Rama And The Neelkanth Bird?

A popular religious belief connects the Neelkanth bird with Lord Rama's journey to Lanka to defeat Ravana. According to one traditional account, Lord Rama saw the bird before setting out for the battle. Its appearance was interpreted as an auspicious sign, strengthening the belief that seeing a Neelkanth on Dussehra signifies divine support and success. Another popular narrative associates the bird with Lord Shiva's connection to Lord Rama and Lakshmana after their victory over Ravana. In this account, the brothers worshipped Lord Shiva after the battle as part of a purification ritual. These stories form part of regional religious traditions, and their details may vary across different tellings. Their central message remains connected to faith, divine blessings and the victory of good over evil.

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Which Bird Is Known As Neelkanth?

The Neelkanth is the Indian roller (Coracias benghalensis), a colourful bird known for its vivid blue and turquoise wings and brownish body. Its bright plumage becomes particularly noticeable when it takes flight. The bird is commonly found in open countryside, agricultural fields and landscapes with scattered trees. It often perches on exposed branches or electric wires while looking for insects and other small prey. Apart from its religious and cultural significance, the Indian roller also plays a role in the ecosystem by feeding on insects.

Should You Try To Catch The Neelkanth Bird On Dussehra?

The traditional belief concerns seeing the Neelkanth bird, not catching or handling it. Attempting to trap the bird for a religious sighting can cause harm and should be avoided. Devotees can respect the tradition by observing the bird in its natural habitat. Not seeing a Neelkanth on Dussehra does not mean that a person will experience bad luck, nor is catching the bird required for any ritual.

What Is The Spiritual Significance Of The Neelkanth Bird On Vijayadashami?

The Neelkanth bird's association with Dussehra reflects the themes of courage, hope and the victory of righteousness. Its connection with Lord Shiva represents protection and compassion, while its association with Lord Rama recalls the triumph of good over evil. For many devotees, seeing the bird is an auspicious reminder to begin new endeavours with faith and confidence. The belief continues to be part of India's cultural heritage, passed down through generations. Ultimately, the significance of the Neelkanth on Vijayadashami lies in religious faith and folklore. Whether or not someone sees the bird, the larger message of Dussehra remains the same: righteousness, courage and goodness prevail over evil.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]