Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Embassy Paris advises caution amid France's escalating street protests.

Protests began over school issues, expanded to cost of living.

Curfews imposed, government acknowledges unrest and plans reforms.

The Indian Embassy in Paris has urged Indian nationals living in France and those planning to visit the country to exercise caution amid escalating protests, street violence and localised curfews in several cities. It has advised people to avoid crowded places, stay away from demonstrations and follow instructions issued by French authorities.

The warning comes as unrest over the rising cost of living and deteriorating public services has spread across France, with reports of arson, looting and clashes between protesters and police.

Indian Embassy Shares Safety Guidelines For Nationals

The embassy issued the advisory on Wednesday evening, asking Indians to remain alert and monitor developments that could affect their safety and travel plans.

“In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution,” it said.

The mission also urged Indians to avoid large gatherings, follow local authorities' instructions and check official updates for information on possible public transport disruptions.

In its post on X, India in France directed nationals to monitor government announcements through gouvernement.fr and check transport updates on ratp.fr.

The embassy also provided emergency contact details for Indian nationals requiring assistance.

"The Embassy of India in Paris can be reached at +33 6 48 34 00 63 or cons.paris@mea.gov.in. The Consulate General of India in Marseille can be contacted at +33 7 43 16 25 59 or cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in," it said.

Advisory for Indian Nationals in France and Those Travelling to France In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities. Please also stay informed through local news, follow official updates (https://t.co/mmCApj3WkV) and check for public transport disruptions (https://t.co/iyq6LLm83T). In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in Consulate General of India, Marseille: +33 7 43 16 25 59| cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @CGIMarseille @PIB_India @mygovindia — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) October 21, 2026

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Italy Also Issues Advisory Amid Protests

The warning follows a similar advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Italy on Monday, amid demonstrations in several cities over the rising cost of living and inadequate public services.

“Indian nationals are advised to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas and locations where protests are taking place, and follow local news about such events,” the advisory said.

India's mission in Rome also shared emergency contact numbers for nationals needing assistance, including +39 331 614 2085 for the embassy in Rome and +39 3881647527 for the consulate in Milan.

How France's Protests Escalated

The unrest began in mid-September, when high school students and teachers in the Paris suburbs protested against overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating school infrastructure and a shortage of teaching staff.

The demonstrations subsequently drew support from trade unions and Yellow Vest activists, expanding into a broader movement against rising living costs and declining public services.

Students have highlighted inadequate school funding, poor facilities and staff shortages, particularly in economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods. Concerns have also been raised over long school days and the fairness of the university admissions process.

Curfews Remain As French Government Responds

According to CBS News, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged that authorities had underestimated the scale of the unrest and lost control in some cities during Saturday's demonstrations.

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said more than 2,500 people had been taken into police custody by Monday evening. The violence included the burning of a historic town hall in Limoges and damage to businesses.

Curfews have been imposed in parts of Paris, including areas around Place de la République and Les Halles, as well as in Lyon and other cities. Restrictions remained in place despite two consecutive nights of relative calm following the weekend's violence.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that the government would address protesters' concerns while ensuring those responsible for rioting and looting faced legal consequences.