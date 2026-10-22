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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Recce’d Ranveer Singh’s Home And Office, Sent Videos To Conspirator

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Recce’d Ranveer Singh’s Home And Office, Sent Videos To Conspirator

The Tiger Shroff firing probe has revealed an alleged recce of Ranveer Singh’s home and office. Mumbai Police are reviewing celebrity security.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 06:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tiger Shroff firing probe revealed Ranveer Singh's properties surveyed.
  • Accused photographed and filmed Ranveer's locations for mastermind.
  • Accused also surveyed Aamir Khan, other Bollywood celebrities' locations.
  • Mumbai Police initiated security reviews for Ranveer, other stars.

Mumbai Police have stepped up security reviews for Bollywood celebrities. This comes after investigators probing the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff uncovered evidence that Ranveer Singh’s home and office had also been surveyed. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch investigation, the accused allegedly photographed and filmed the locations before sending the footage to the suspected mastermind, Anil Pandit. Investigators are examining the purpose of the surveillance and whether it was linked to a wider plan targeting prominent actors. The development has prompted renewed concerns over celebrity safety, with police reviewing security arrangements to assess potential threats and prevent further incidents.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing: Ayesha Shroff Visits Injured Vlogger At KEM Hospital, Assures Family Of Support

Accused Allegedly Surveyed Ranveer Singh’s Properties

During questioning, Ankit, who was arrested on Wednesday, reportedly told investigators that he and three previously arrested shooters, Phool Singh, Rehan and Hrithik, had conducted reconnaissance of Ranveer Singh’s residence and office on Pandit’s instructions. The group allegedly sent photographs and videos of both locations to the main conspirator.

The disclosure has put Mumbai Police on alert, prompting officers to review the security arrangements provided to Ranveer Singh.

Accused Also Allegedly Tracked Other Bollywood Stars

According to Crime Branch sources, the accused allegedly surveyed the locations of Aamir Khan and some other Bollywood celebrities in pairs to avoid attracting suspicion. They reportedly used motorcycles and taxis to travel during these reconnaissance operations.

Investigators believe the group did not find an opportunity to target Ranveer Singh after assessing the security arrangements around his properties.

ALSO READ: 'If I Am Attacked, I Would Be Killed': Raj Babbar Raises Security Concerns After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Mumbai Police To Review Celebrities’ Security

Following the latest revelations, senior Mumbai Police officials have called an important meeting for Friday to review the security provided to Bollywood stars.

The developments come after reports emerged on Tuesday that the homes of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had also been surveyed.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What new information prompted Mumbai Police to increase security reviews for celebrities?

Investigators probing the Tiger Shroff firing incident found evidence that Ranveer Singh's home and office had also been surveyed by the accused. This discovery put police on high alert.

Which Bollywood celebrities had their properties surveyed by the accused?

Ranveer Singh's home and office were surveyed. Accused also tracked Aamir Khan and other celebrities, adding to prior reports on Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar.

How did the accused carry out the reconnaissance of celebrity properties?

The accused allegedly photographed and filmed locations, sending footage to mastermind Anil Pandit. They used motorcycles and taxis for reconnaissance to avoid suspicion.

Published at : 22 Oct 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Ranveer SIngh MUMBAI Tiger Shroff Firing Case Anil Pandil
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