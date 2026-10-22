Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff firing probe revealed Ranveer Singh's properties surveyed.

Accused photographed and filmed Ranveer's locations for mastermind.

Accused also surveyed Aamir Khan, other Bollywood celebrities' locations.

Mumbai Police initiated security reviews for Ranveer, other stars.

Mumbai Police have stepped up security reviews for Bollywood celebrities. This comes after investigators probing the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff uncovered evidence that Ranveer Singh’s home and office had also been surveyed. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch investigation, the accused allegedly photographed and filmed the locations before sending the footage to the suspected mastermind, Anil Pandit. Investigators are examining the purpose of the surveillance and whether it was linked to a wider plan targeting prominent actors. The development has prompted renewed concerns over celebrity safety, with police reviewing security arrangements to assess potential threats and prevent further incidents.

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Accused Allegedly Surveyed Ranveer Singh’s Properties

During questioning, Ankit, who was arrested on Wednesday, reportedly told investigators that he and three previously arrested shooters, Phool Singh, Rehan and Hrithik, had conducted reconnaissance of Ranveer Singh’s residence and office on Pandit’s instructions. The group allegedly sent photographs and videos of both locations to the main conspirator.

The disclosure has put Mumbai Police on alert, prompting officers to review the security arrangements provided to Ranveer Singh.

Accused Also Allegedly Tracked Other Bollywood Stars

According to Crime Branch sources, the accused allegedly surveyed the locations of Aamir Khan and some other Bollywood celebrities in pairs to avoid attracting suspicion. They reportedly used motorcycles and taxis to travel during these reconnaissance operations.

Investigators believe the group did not find an opportunity to target Ranveer Singh after assessing the security arrangements around his properties.

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Mumbai Police To Review Celebrities’ Security

Following the latest revelations, senior Mumbai Police officials have called an important meeting for Friday to review the security provided to Bollywood stars.

The developments come after reports emerged on Tuesday that the homes of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had also been surveyed.