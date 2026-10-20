Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Temple holds historical, religious significance for Kashmiri Pandits.

The Kashmir Valley is witnessing a devotional atmosphere during Shardiya Navratri, with devotees gathering at the historic Durga Nag Temple in the Dal Gate area of Srinagar. On the second day of the festival, devotees visited the shrine to offer prayers to Goddess Durga and seek peace, harmony and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir. A special Maha Puja was organised at the temple, where devotees participated in religious rituals and chanted prayers in praise of the Goddess.

Durga Nag Temple Becomes A Centre Of Navratri Celebrations

Located near the foothills of Shankaracharya Hill in Srinagar’s Dal Gate area, Durga Nag Temple holds religious and historical significance for Kashmiri Pandits. During Navratri, the shrine attracts devotees from across the region and visitors from other parts of the country. The temple premises are decorated with flowers and lights during the festival, creating a spiritual atmosphere. Devotees visit the shrine to offer prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Durga.

Kalash Yatra And Traditional Rituals Mark Navratri

The Navratri celebrations began with Ghatasthapana, the ritual of installing a sacred pot that marks the beginning of the nine-day festival. A Kalash Yatra was also organised as part of the celebrations. Religious ceremonies at the temple include the recitation of the Durga Saptashati and the performance of havan rituals. Devotees participate in these traditional practices throughout Navratri to worship the Goddess and seek her blessings.

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Durga Nag Temple’s Historical And Religious Significance

Durga Nag Temple reflects Kashmir’s longstanding traditions of Hindu worship, particularly the Shaivite and Shakta traditions. Religious accounts associate the shrine with ancient spiritual practices in the Kashmir Valley. According to local religious beliefs, Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya visited Kashmir during the eighth century and is associated with spiritual activities at sacred sites in the region. However, historical claims concerning the temple’s origins and its connection with Adi Shankaracharya require independent verification. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Durga and also has an association with the worship of Lord Shiva, reflecting the region’s diverse religious traditions.

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Why Is Durga Nag Temple Named After A Water Source?

The word nag in Kashmiri is associated with a spring or natural water source. A sacred water source within the temple premises is linked to the shrine’s name, Durga Nag Temple. The water is considered sacred by devotees and is associated with local religious practices. The temple’s connection with the natural water source adds to its spiritual significance. As Navratri celebrations continue, Durga Nag Temple remains an important place of worship for devotees in Srinagar, who gather to offer prayers and seek blessings for peace, prosperity and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.

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