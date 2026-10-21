Karwa Chauth Fasting: Dietitians’ Tips On Sargi Foods To Stay Energised And Hydrated

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sargi provides vital energy for Karwa Chauth fast.

Include complex carbs, protein, water-rich fruits in Sargi.

Avoid salty, sugary, processed, or excessively fried foods.

Consult doctor before fasting with existing health conditions.

Karwa Chauth involves fasting from dawn until moonrise, with many married Hindu women abstaining from food and water as part of the traditional observance. However, going without fluids for several hours can increase the risk of dehydration, particularly in hot weather or for people with existing health conditions. The meal eaten before dawn, known as Sargi, can help provide energy and fluids for the day ahead. Choosing the right foods matters, as a balanced meal may help manage hunger and maintain energy levels. From complex carbohydrates and protein to water-rich fruits, here is what to include in Sargi and what to limit.

Why Sargi Matters

Sargi is traditionally prepared or sent by a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law before the fast begins. The meal often includes fruit, sweets, nuts, and other nourishing foods, carrying cultural significance as well as providing sustenance for the day. For women who live away from their families, preparing Sargi themselves is also common. While customs differ between households, the aim is to eat a satisfying meal before beginning the fast.

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What To Eat For Sustained Energy

A balanced Sargi should include foods that provide energy, protein and fluids. Dietitians generally recommend choosing a variety of nutrient-rich foods rather than relying mainly on sweets or fried snacks.

Complex Carbohydrates: Oats, quinoa and wholegrain foods can provide energy over a longer period and help keep hunger at bay.

Protein-Rich Foods: Paneer, yoghurt, almonds, walnuts, chia seeds and other nuts or seeds can help make the meal more filling.

Water-Rich Fruits: Oranges, cucumber and watermelon can contribute to fluid intake before the fast. Apples, bananas and pears also provide fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Fluids Before Fasting: Drink water regularly during the pre-dawn meal. Coconut water or buttermilk may also contribute fluids and electrolytes, provided they suit your dietary needs.

No particular food can guarantee that dehydration will be prevented. The amount of fluid consumed before the fast, the weather, activity levels and individual health all influence hydration.

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Foods To Avoid Before Karwa Chauth Fasting

Some food choices may leave you thirstier or cause energy levels to fluctuate during the day. Consider limiting the following before beginning the fast:

Very Salty Foods: Excess salt can increase thirst, making salty snacks and heavily salted dishes less suitable before a day without water.

Sugary Foods: Large amounts of sweets and refined sugar can cause a rapid rise and subsequent fall in blood glucose levels in some people.

Highly Processed Snacks: Packaged savoury snacks and heavily processed foods may contain excess salt, sugar or fat without providing a balanced mix of nutrients.

Excessively Fried Foods: Heavy, oily meals may cause discomfort or indigestion for some people, so choose portions that feel comfortable and satisfying.

A Note On Fasting Safely

People with diabetes, kidney or heart conditions, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and anyone taking medicines that require food or regular fluids should seek medical advice before fasting. If you feel faint, confused, unusually weak or seriously unwell, prioritise your health and seek medical help.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]