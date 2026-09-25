Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2026: When To Prepare For Navratri After Shraddha?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sarva Pitru Amavasya on October 10, 2026, requires Shraddha.

After Shraddha, clean home and gather Navratri puja items.

Install Kalash on October 11 during auspicious Navratri time.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2026: This year, preparations for two different pujas will be required at home for two consecutive days. Sarva Pitru Amavasya is on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Pitru Paksha will end on this day. Sharadiya Navratri will begin on Sunday, October 11th, and a Kalash will be installed in homes. So, the question is: when and how should we prepare for the Goddess worship after Shraddha?

October 10: Arrange For The First Shraddha

On Sarva Pitru Amavasya, Shraddha is also performed for ancestors whose death date is unknown or whose Shraddha could not be performed on the scheduled date. If performing the puja at home, prepare Kusha grass, black sesame seeds, water, a vessel for offering water, and food items according to family tradition. If a priest is to be called, discuss the method and time with him in advance. Kutup, Rohini, and afternoon periods are considered important for Shraddha; it is best to consult the local calendar to determine the time.

Perform rituals such as the Shraddha meal, offerings, and donations according to family traditions. To facilitate purchasing materials, Navratri items can be brought home in advance. There's a difference between simply placing the items at home and beginning the Goddess worship by installing the Kalash.

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What Preparations Can Be Made After Shraddha?

After completing the Shraddha rituals on October 10th, clean the place of worship and your home. Wash and set aside the used utensils, and arrange the clean seat and puja materials for the next day. Check the Kalash, soil, barley, coconut, mango leaves, sacred thread, unbroken rice grains, lamps, and a picture or idol of the Mother Goddess so that nothing is missing in the morning.

Some families even postpone Navratri shopping or decorations during Pitru Paksha. If this is a tradition in your home, follow it. There's no need to skip the Shraddha rituals or rush to clean and arrange for essential items.

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October 11: How To Install Kalash?

On Sunday, after bathing, spread a mat in a clean place for worship. Sow barley in a traditional pot filled with soil. Install a pot filled with water, place leaves and a coconut on it, and begin the puja by invoking the Goddess. The puja materials and order may vary depending on the region and family.

Perform Ghatasthapana on October 11th during the day, according to the local auspicious time. Do not install the Kalash on the night of October 10th simply because Pratipada has begun after Amavasya. Along with the date, the designated day and auspicious time for Ghatasthapana are also considered.

The simple sequence of preparations is to complete the Shraddha rituals on October 10th, then prepare the place of worship, and install the Kalash on October 11th. Here are the auspicious times for major cities:

Delhi - 6:19 am to 10:12 am

Mumbai - 6:31 am to 10:27 am

Kolkata - 5:31 am to 9:26 am

Bengaluru - 6:09 am to 10:07 am

Hyderabad - 6:08 am to 10:05 am

FAQs

Can we perform Kalash Sthapana on October 10th?

According to the calendar available for Delhi, the Ghatasthapana of Sharadiya Navratri is on October 11, 2026. You can have the materials ready on October 10th.

Can we purchase Kalash materials on the day of Shraddha?

Purchasing the materials and installing the Kalash are two different tasks. Follow your family's tradition regarding purchasing; perform Ghatasthapana on October 11th during the designated auspicious time.

Whose Shraddha is performed on Sarva Pitru Amavasya?

Shraddha is especially performed on this day for ancestors whose death date is unknown or whose Shraddha could not be performed on their respective dates.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.