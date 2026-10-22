India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaCJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Get Crime Branch Notice Hours After Release From Tihar Jail

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Get Crime Branch Notice Hours After Release From Tihar Jail

Das and Ranka have been asked to join the investigation at noon on October 22 in a case involving alleged disobedience of official orders and trespass linked to the Jantar Mantar protests.

Written By : Manoj Verma |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP leaders released, promptly received police investigation notices.
  • Notices cite disobedience, trespass regarding Jantar Mantar protests.
  • Court released them on bonds, peace undertakings given.
  • Leaders must appear before Crime Branch for questioning Thursday.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been served notices by the Delhi Police Crime Branch to join an investigation, hours after a court ordered their release from Tihar Jail on Wednesday.

The two leaders were handed the notices at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday as they walked out of the prison. They have been directed to appear at the Crime Branch office at noon on Thursday, October 22, for questioning.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch's WR1 unit and concerns alleged disobedience of an order issued by a public servant under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with alleged trespass in connection with the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar. The police are also in contact with CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde to secure his participation in the investigation.

Court Orders Release On Personal Bonds

A special executive magistrate court on Wednesday ordered the release of Das and Ranka after they furnished written undertakings that they would not breach the peace or call for protests at Jantar Mantar while the site remains denotified.

The court directed both leaders to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each, valid until the conclusion of the inquiry. After the bonds were furnished, ACP Ritu Raj, acting as the special executive magistrate (SEM), ordered their release from Tihar Jail.

The order came after the police sought a three-day extension of their judicial custody, arguing that concerns over a possible breach of peace and disruption of law and order persisted because of their previous conduct and statements to the media.

The police also alleged that the two leaders had made contradictory statements before the court and in the media about whether they would refrain from similar activities.

Court Says Further Custody Not Necessary At This Stage

Counsel for Das and Ranka tendered an unconditional apology and assured the court that such conduct would not be repeated.

The magistrate observed that the immediate measures needed to maintain peace and public tranquillity could be secured through the execution of bonds and the written undertakings submitted by the two leaders. The court concluded that further judicial custody was not necessary at this stage in view of the assurances given.

In their separate undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach the peace and expressed faith in the judiciary and its institutions, including the SEM court. They specifically agreed not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law.

The court also directed them to appear on every date of the proceedings and comply with the conditions of their bonds and undertakings. They were told to ensure that their actions did not disturb law and order or public tranquillity. The inquiry will continue in accordance with the law, the order stated.

The next hearing has been scheduled for October 23 at 3 pm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and why did they receive police notices?

They are CJP leaders who were served notices by Delhi Police Crime Branch after their release from Tihar Jail. They are directed to join an investigation related to protests.

What is the nature of the investigation against the CJP leaders?

The investigation by the Crime Branch concerns alleged disobedience of an order issued by a public servant under Section 223 BNS, along with alleged trespass. These charges are linked to CJP protests at Jantar Mantar.

What were the conditions for Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka's release from Tihar Jail?

They were released after furnishing personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each. They also gave written undertakings not to breach the peace or call for protests at Jantar Mantar while it is denotified.

Published at : 22 Oct 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Saurav Das Ashutosh Ranka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP's Saurav Das In First Post After Release From Tihar Jail
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP's Saurav Das In First Post After Release From Tihar Jail
India
Raihan Vadra's Protest Photos Pulled From Art Show, Mother Priyanka Gandhi Slams Move
Raihan Vadra's Protest Photos Pulled From Art Show, Mother Priyanka Gandhi Slams Move
India
Ladakh panchayat polls to be held on November 21
Ladakh panchayat polls to be held on November 21
India
Ladakh administration dissolves Kargil Hill Council, vests powers in Deputy Commissioner
Ladakh administration dissolves Kargil Hill Council, vests powers in Deputy Commissioner
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Lucknow Crime Update: Shraddha Dubey's Alleged Aide Aamir Detained in Shiva Sharma Murder Probe
Bollywood Crime: Tiger Shroff Case Exposes Alleged Clandestine Weapon Handover Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget