CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Get Crime Branch Notice Hours After Release From Tihar Jail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders released, promptly received police investigation notices.

Notices cite disobedience, trespass regarding Jantar Mantar protests.

Court released them on bonds, peace undertakings given.

Leaders must appear before Crime Branch for questioning Thursday.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been served notices by the Delhi Police Crime Branch to join an investigation, hours after a court ordered their release from Tihar Jail on Wednesday.

The two leaders were handed the notices at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday as they walked out of the prison. They have been directed to appear at the Crime Branch office at noon on Thursday, October 22, for questioning.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch's WR1 unit and concerns alleged disobedience of an order issued by a public servant under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with alleged trespass in connection with the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar. The police are also in contact with CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde to secure his participation in the investigation.

Court Orders Release On Personal Bonds

A special executive magistrate court on Wednesday ordered the release of Das and Ranka after they furnished written undertakings that they would not breach the peace or call for protests at Jantar Mantar while the site remains denotified.

The court directed both leaders to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each, valid until the conclusion of the inquiry. After the bonds were furnished, ACP Ritu Raj, acting as the special executive magistrate (SEM), ordered their release from Tihar Jail.

The order came after the police sought a three-day extension of their judicial custody, arguing that concerns over a possible breach of peace and disruption of law and order persisted because of their previous conduct and statements to the media.

The police also alleged that the two leaders had made contradictory statements before the court and in the media about whether they would refrain from similar activities.

Court Says Further Custody Not Necessary At This Stage

Counsel for Das and Ranka tendered an unconditional apology and assured the court that such conduct would not be repeated.

The magistrate observed that the immediate measures needed to maintain peace and public tranquillity could be secured through the execution of bonds and the written undertakings submitted by the two leaders. The court concluded that further judicial custody was not necessary at this stage in view of the assurances given.

In their separate undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach the peace and expressed faith in the judiciary and its institutions, including the SEM court. They specifically agreed not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law.

The court also directed them to appear on every date of the proceedings and comply with the conditions of their bonds and undertakings. They were told to ensure that their actions did not disturb law and order or public tranquillity. The inquiry will continue in accordance with the law, the order stated.

The next hearing has been scheduled for October 23 at 3 pm.