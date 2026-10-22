Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBSE awaits date sheet release after LOC submission.

NEP 2020 introduces two Class 10 board exams.

Students continue preparation, awaiting official date sheet release.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 soon. Once the timetable is announced, students will be able to access the official PDF through the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

The date sheet will be published in PDF format and is expected to contain essential information, including examination dates, subject names, subject codes, and timings. For reference, CBSE released its tentative date sheet on September 24 and the final schedule on October 30 last year. The previous examination cycle began on February 17.

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CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: Latest Update

October 21 was the deadline for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) and the required details for the 2027 board examinations. CBSE had issued several reminders asking schools to complete the process within the prescribed timeline.

The Board emphasised the importance of entering accurate student information, selecting the correct subjects, and submitting details for all eligible candidates. Schools were also instructed to ensure that examination fees were paid within the stipulated period.

The LOC is an important part of the examination process because it confirms the students appearing for the board exams and the subjects, they have opted for. The information collected through this process helps CBSE prepare for the examinations.

However, the closure of the LOC submission window does not confirm that the date sheet will be released immediately. Students and parents should wait for an official notification from the Board.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: How To Download PDF

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the “Main Website” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the “Latest @ CBSE” section.

Step 4: Look for the date sheet notification for the 2027 Class 10 or Class 12 board examinations.

Step 5: Click on the relevant link to open the PDF.

Step 6: Download and save the document for future reference.

Step 7: Check the subject codes, examination dates and timings carefully.

CBSE Conducts Webinar On Registration And LOC Submission

CBSE organised a live question-and-answer webinar on September 29 to explain the importance of student registration and the submission of the List of Candidates for the 2027 board examinations.

The session focused on making examination-related procedures more transparent and student-friendly. The Board also stressed the need for schools to follow the prescribed instructions while completing registration and entering candidate information.

CBSE has advised schools to ensure that the staff responsible for handling student data understand the applicable guidelines. Accurate records are essential to minimise errors during the examination process.

CBSE Class 10 Two-Board-Exam Policy For 2027

In accordance with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE introduced a system of two board examinations for Class 10 students from 2026 onwards.

Under this arrangement, the first Class 10 board examination is scheduled to take place during February–March and is mandatory for all candidates. Schools must submit the LOC for every eligible student appearing in this first examination.

The registration process for the second Class 10 board examination will take place after the first examination concludes, as specified by the Board.

Students should keep this policy in mind while following updates about the 2027 timetable. The schedule for the main examinations will be available through the official CBSE website once the Board releases it.

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What Should Students Do While Waiting For The Date Sheet?

With the timetable announcement awaited, students should continue revising their subjects and practising sample papers instead of postponing their preparation until the schedule becomes available.

Class 10 and Class 12 candidates should also stay in touch with their schools for examination-related instructions. Parents can help students track official announcements and plan revision activities without depending on unverified dates circulating online.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 has not been confirmed in the information provided here. Students should refer to cbse.gov.in for the final examination schedule and any subsequent updates.

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