Mysuru Dasara 2026: CESC Sets Guinness World Record With 3,473-Drone Peacock Show | WATCH

Mysuru Dasara 2026 has added a Guinness World Record to its list of attractions, with the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) creating a giant peacock image using 3,473 drones. The display took place at Bannimantap in Mysuru, Karnataka, on October 18, bringing together traditional Indian symbolism and coordinated aerial technology. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar welcomed the achievement, highlighting the festival’s blend of cultural heritage and innovation. Reports say the peacock formation was one of 12 aerial displays during the event. The achievement follows CESC’s earlier drone record at Mysuru Dasara in 2025.

CESC’s Guinness World Record At Mysuru Dasara

The record-setting performance took place at the Panjina Kavayathu, or Torchlight Parade, ground in Bannimantap. CESC organised the show, using synchronised, illuminated drones to create a large peacock image in the night sky. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar congratulated the organisers in a post on X. He said Mysuru Dasara showed how tradition can embrace innovation and described the display as a celebration of Karnataka’s creativity, culture, and progress.

#WATCH | Karnataka: 3,473 drones formed a peacock in the sky at the Mysuru Dasara 2026, setting a Guinness World Records title for the largest aerial display of a bird formed by drones. https://t.co/FSf2sxK1z8 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

The Karnataka Varthe platform also highlighted the Guinness World Records recognition, while the official Mysuru Dasara programme listed the drone show among the festival’s attractions.

12 Drone Formations Featured In The Show

According to Star of Mysore, the programme featured 12 aerial formations depicting subjects such as the solar system, a soldier holding the Tricolour, a lion, Nandi, the golden howdah elephant and Goddess Chamundeshwari. The newspaper reported that Guinness World Records representatives certified the peacock formation following the October 18 performance.

ALSO READ | Beyond Kolkata And CR Park, NCR's Durga Puja Brings Graam Bangla's Crafts To Life

The achievement follows CESC’s 2025 record, when 2,983 drones created an aerial image of a jumping tiger. Guinness World Records lists that display under the category for the largest aerial image of a mammal formed by multirotor drones. The 2026 peacock achievement falls under a separate category focused on birds.

ALSO READ | Navratri 2026: Why Srinagar’s Historic Durga Nag Temple Is Special, Know Its History And Spiritual Significance

Mysuru Dasara 2026: Upcoming Drone Shows

Mysuru Dasara is a 10-day annual festival associated with Goddess Chamundeshwari and the city’s royal heritage. Its attractions include the illuminated Mysuru Palace, cultural programmes, the traditional procession and the Torchlight Parade.

The drone show brings another technology-led attraction to the celebrations, combining visual entertainment with familiar cultural symbols. It also highlights CESC’s participation in a public cultural event beyond its core electricity distribution operations.

The official Dasara schedule listed further drone shows for October 20 and 21 at Bannimantap, offering visitors additional opportunities to watch the aerial displays. The 3,473-drone peacock formation adds a new milestone to Mysuru Dasara, following CESC’s tiger-shaped drone display in 2025.