Shardiya Navratri 2026: Kanya Pujan On October 18 Or 19? Know Exact Date And Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kanya Pujan 2026 date debated: October 18 versus 19.

Ashtami Tithi starts October 18, ends October 19 morning.

Navami Tithi then begins, lasting through October 20.

Kanya Pujan timing depends on observing Ashtami or Navami.

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Those preparing for Kanya Pujan (worship of the goddess) face a direct question: should the puja be performed on October 18th or 19th? This is because the Ashtami Tithi begins on the morning of October 18th, but the Delhi calendar lists both Durga Ashtami and Mahanavami on October 19th. Understanding the start time and the date of the festival is crucial here.

When Will Ashtami Tithi Start On 18th October?

According to the calendar, Ashtami Tithi will begin on Sunday, October 18th, at 8:27 AM. It will be preceded by Saptami. Ashtami will last until 10:51 AM on the next day, Monday, October 19th. Therefore, October 18th also coincides with Ashtami Tithi, and many people believe that Kanya Pujan should be performed on that day.

How Can Ashtami And Navami Be On The Same Day?

Ashtami will last until 10:51 am on October 19th. After that, Navami Tithi will begin, which will last until 12:50 pm on October 20th. This means that both Tithis will not coincide. On October 19th, one Tithi will end, and the other will begin. The Panchang also lists October 19th as the date for Mahanavami Puja.

Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas explains that the timing for Sandhi Puja, performed on the junction of Ashtami and Navami, is given in the Delhi Navratri calendar on October 19th, from 10:27 am to 11:15 am. This includes the last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami. This time is for Sandhi Puja; it need not be considered an obligatory time for every family to perform Kanya Puja.

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Panchak Begins Before Anant Chaturdashi, Know Ganpati Visarjan Rules

On Which Date Should Kanya Pujan Be Done?

According to this Delhi calendar, those performing Kanya Pujan on Ashtami should perform the puja before 10:51 am on October 19th. Those performing Kanya Pujan on Navami can do so after 10:51 am on October 19th. Thus, the date for both is October 19th, but the timings vary depending on the date.

If your home follows a different local calendar or family tradition, check with that before performing the puja. Those planning to perform the Kanya Pujan on October 18th should check whether they are choosing the date based on the Ashtami date or the prescribed date of the Maha Ashtami festival. If you live in Delhi, Maha Ashtami puja can be performed on October 19, 2026.

FAQs

Is Ashtami on October 18th or 19th in 2026?

In Delhi, Ashtami Tithi begins at 8:27 am on October 18th and lasts until 10:51 am on October 19th. When specifying the date of the puja, please distinguish between the calendar and local tradition.

When will Navami begin on October 19th?

According to the Delhi Panchang, Navami will begin at 10:51 am.

Should you perform Kanya Pujan on October 18th or 19th?

This depends on whether you observe Ashtami or Navami Pujan at home. Ashtami Tithi will be observed until 10:51 am on October 19th, and Navami Tithi will be observed thereafter.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.