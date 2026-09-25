Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Respectfully immerse broken Sutra; do not re-tie it.

Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Today, September 25, 2026, is Anant Chaturdashi. After worshipping Lord Vishnu in his Anant form, devotees traditionally wear an Anant Sutra containing 14 knots. It is not considered merely a thread, but a symbol of devotion, faith and the resolve associated with Lord Anant and the vrat. But what does it mean if the thread comes undone on its own after a few days or suddenly breaks? Can the same thread be joined and tied again, or should a new Anant Sutra be worn?

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Is Breaking Of Anant Sutra A Bad Omen?

According to religious beliefs, the Anant Sutra breaking on its own should not necessarily be considered a definite sign of an upcoming mishap or an indication of something that will happen in the future. Since the thread remains tied around the hand, it can naturally become weak due to water, sweat, getting caught in clothes or regular daily activities. Therefore, there is no need to panic simply because the thread has broken.

What To Do If The Anant Sutra Breaks?

In religious tradition, the sacred thread worn after worship should be treated with respect. A broken Anant Sutra should not simply be thrown on the ground or disposed of with regular household waste. Instead, it should be respectfully kept aside.

Should You Tie The Broken Anant Sutra Again?

According to common religious traditions, if the Anant Sutra breaks after it has been tied, it is generally not considered appropriate to join the broken thread and wear it again. The broken thread should be respectfully immersed in the water of a sacred river. If there is no river nearby, it can be placed respectfully at the roots of a Peepal tree. If the Anant Sutra breaks immediately after the puja on Anant Chaturdashi itself, there is no need to be afraid. Devotees may seek forgiveness from Lord Vishnu and place the thread at the feet of Shri Hari. It can later be immersed in a river. If the thread breaks or gets lost, devotees are advised, according to the belief, to immediately seek forgiveness from Lord Shri Hari.

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Should Anant Sutra Be Cotton Or Silk?

The Anant Sutra can be made of either silk or cotton. According to the tradition, what is important is that the thread is properly worshipped before it is tied and that the prescribed rituals are followed after wearing it. The thread should have 14 knots, which are traditionally associated with the 14 Lokas.

The Anant Sutra should have 14 knots.

Traditionally, these knots are associated with the 14 Lokas.

The thread is first placed before Anant Dev, the form of Lord Vishnu, and worshipped.

After the puja, it is worn on the arm.

Religious tradition mentions wearing the Anant Sutra on the right hand.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and available information. ABPLive.com does not confirm or endorse any of these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult a relevant expert before following any religious practice.