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English NewsReligionShardiya Navratri 2026: Goddess Durga To Arrive On Elephant, Know How She Will Depart

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Goddess Durga To Arrive On Elephant, Know How She Will Depart

Shardiya Navratri 2026 begins on October 11. As per religious beliefs, Goddess Durga will arrive on an elephant and depart on a horse this year.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shardiya Navratri 2026 begins October 11, concludes October 20.
  • Goddess Durga arrives on an elephant, departing on a horse.
  • Elephant arrival signifies prosperity, peace, good rainfall, abundance.
  • Horse departure suggests political instability, power shifts, governance changes.

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. Although Navratri is observed four times during the year, Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri hold particular importance. One question that often comes up before the festival is about the vehicle on which Goddess Durga will arrive. While the lion is traditionally regarded as her primary mount, religious traditions associate her arrival and departure during Navratri with different vehicles based on the day on which the festival begins and ends.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will begin on Sunday, October 11, 2026. According to these traditional calculations, Goddess Durga will arrive on an elephant. The festival will conclude on October 20, which falls on a Tuesday, and she is believed to depart on a horse.

ALSO READ: Mahabharani Shraddha 2026: Date, Timings, Significance And Rituals Explained

Goddess Durga’s Arrival On An Elephant

According to religious beliefs, Goddess Durga's vehicle during Navratri is determined by the day on which the festival begins. When Navratri starts on a Sunday or Monday, the elephant is considered the Goddess's vehicle. A Tuesday or Saturday start is associated with a horse, Wednesday with a boat, while Thursday and Friday are linked with a palanquin or doli.

The elephant holds an important place in traditional symbolism and is associated with strength, stability, patience, prosperity and wisdom. Therefore, Goddess Durga's arrival on an elephant is traditionally regarded as an auspicious sign. It is associated with hopes of prosperity, peace, good rainfall, better crops and overall abundance.

ALSO READ: Mahalaya 2026: Shiuli, Kash Phool, Dhaak, Chokkhu Daan And More; 7 Symbols That Tell Durga Puja Is Near

Why Will Goddess Durga Depart On A Horse?

Shardiya Navratri 2026 will begin on October 11 and continue until October 20. Since the concluding day falls on Tuesday, traditional calculations associate Goddess Durga's departure with a horse.

The horse is linked in religious traditions with power, authority and movement. Her departure on a horse is therefore traditionally associated with possible changes in governance or political instability. These interpretations form part of the traditional beliefs surrounding the vehicles of Goddess Durga during Navratri.

The nine-day festival is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga and is observed with prayers and rituals across India. This year, according to the supplied festival dates, Shardiya Navratri will span 10 days based on the tithis.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

On what vehicle will Goddess Durga arrive for Shardiya Navratri 2026?

Goddess Durga will arrive on an elephant for Shardiya Navratri 2026. This is because the festival begins on a Sunday, October 11, according to traditional calculations.

What is the significance of Goddess Durga arriving on an elephant?

An elephant symbolizes strength, stability, and prosperity. Her arrival on it is an auspicious sign, associated with hopes for good rainfall, better crops, and overall abundance.

On what vehicle will Goddess Durga depart for Shardiya Navratri 2026?

Goddess Durga is believed to depart on a horse for Shardiya Navratri 2026. This is because the festival concludes on a Tuesday, October 20.

What does Goddess Durga's departure on a horse signify?

A horse symbolizes power, authority, and movement. Her departure on it is traditionally associated with possible changes in governance or political instability.

How is Goddess Durga's arrival vehicle determined for Navratri?

The arrival vehicle depends on the festival's start day. Sunday/Monday means an elephant; Tuesday/Saturday, a horse; Wednesday, a boat; and Thursday/Friday, a palanquin.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goddess Durga Maa Durga Durga Puja 2026 Navratri 2026 Shardiya Navratri 2026 Durga Arrival Vehicle
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