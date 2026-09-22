Shardiya Navratri 2026: Goddess Durga To Arrive On Elephant, Know How She Will Depart

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shardiya Navratri 2026 begins October 11, concludes October 20.

Goddess Durga arrives on an elephant, departing on a horse.

Elephant arrival signifies prosperity, peace, good rainfall, abundance.

Horse departure suggests political instability, power shifts, governance changes.

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. Although Navratri is observed four times during the year, Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri hold particular importance. One question that often comes up before the festival is about the vehicle on which Goddess Durga will arrive. While the lion is traditionally regarded as her primary mount, religious traditions associate her arrival and departure during Navratri with different vehicles based on the day on which the festival begins and ends.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will begin on Sunday, October 11, 2026. According to these traditional calculations, Goddess Durga will arrive on an elephant. The festival will conclude on October 20, which falls on a Tuesday, and she is believed to depart on a horse.

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Goddess Durga’s Arrival On An Elephant

According to religious beliefs, Goddess Durga's vehicle during Navratri is determined by the day on which the festival begins. When Navratri starts on a Sunday or Monday, the elephant is considered the Goddess's vehicle. A Tuesday or Saturday start is associated with a horse, Wednesday with a boat, while Thursday and Friday are linked with a palanquin or doli.

The elephant holds an important place in traditional symbolism and is associated with strength, stability, patience, prosperity and wisdom. Therefore, Goddess Durga's arrival on an elephant is traditionally regarded as an auspicious sign. It is associated with hopes of prosperity, peace, good rainfall, better crops and overall abundance.

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Why Will Goddess Durga Depart On A Horse?

Shardiya Navratri 2026 will begin on October 11 and continue until October 20. Since the concluding day falls on Tuesday, traditional calculations associate Goddess Durga's departure with a horse.

The horse is linked in religious traditions with power, authority and movement. Her departure on a horse is therefore traditionally associated with possible changes in governance or political instability. These interpretations form part of the traditional beliefs surrounding the vehicles of Goddess Durga during Navratri.

The nine-day festival is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga and is observed with prayers and rituals across India. This year, according to the supplied festival dates, Shardiya Navratri will span 10 days based on the tithis.