An attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam early Thursday resulted in one death and eight injuries. The airport also sustained material damage in the incident.
One Killed In Attack On Saudi Arabia's Dammam Airport, US Orders Diplomats To Leave Kingdom
Saudi authorities did not identify those responsible, while the Saudi coalition said it had intercepted four drone attacks in the eastern region.
- Saudi King Fahd Airport attacked; one killed, eight injured.
- Attack follows recent drone strikes on Saudi infrastructure.
- US ordered diplomats' families to depart amid hostilities.
- Previous drone debris killed civilians at kingdom's oil facilities.
Saudi Arabia Reports Drone Interceptions In Eastern Region
US Orders Some Diplomats’ Families To Leave Saudi Arabia
Previous Attacks Target Saudi Oil Facilities
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at King Fahd International Airport?
What are the broader concerns following the airport attack?
The attack adds to concerns about the security of critical infrastructure, including airports and oil facilities, in Saudi Arabia. It also raises fears of further escalation in the region.
Who is believed to be responsible for attacks in Saudi Arabia?
Saudi authorities have not identified those responsible for this specific incident. However, the US attributes recent deadly attacks to Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Why did the US order some diplomats' families to leave Saudi Arabia?
The US ordered diplomats' families to leave Saudi Arabia following a series of deadly attacks attributed to Iran-backed Houthi rebels. This move came amid growing concerns about escalating hostilities.
What other recent attacks have occurred in Saudi Arabia?
Recent attacks include drone incidents at Saudi Aramco oil facilities, causing casualties, and a fire at an administrative building. King Fahd Airport has also been previously targeted.