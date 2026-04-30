Narasimha Jayanti 2026 Today: Check Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Narasimha Jayanti commemorates Lord Vishnu's half-man, half-lion incarnation.

The festival falls on Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha, Vaishakh month.

Worshippers fast and perform rituals to overcome fear and evil.

Fasting concludes May 1 after specific auspicious timings observed.

Narasimha Jayanti, observed on the Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakh month, will be celebrated today, on April 30, 2026. The day marks the incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha, half-man and half-lion, to destroy evil and protect his devotee.

This is regarded as the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and represents his fierce form. Worshipping Lord Narasimha is believed to grant wisdom and strength while removing fear of enemies.

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Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Date And Timings

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 7:51 PM on April 29, 2026, and ends at 9:12 PM on April 30, 2026.

Evening Puja Time: 4:17 PM to 6:56 PM

4:17 PM to 6:56 PM Madhyahna Sankalp Time: 10:59 AM to 1:38 PM

Narasimha Jayanti 2026 Parana Time

The fast can be broken on May 1, 2026, after 5:41 AM. It is noted that the Chaturdashi Tithi will end before sunrise on the day of Parana.

Narasimha Jayanti Puja Rituals

Devotees follow specific rituals to observe the fast and worship:

On the day before the fast (Trayodashi), only one meal is consumed.

On the fasting day, consumption of grains like rice and wheat is strictly prohibited.

The fast is observed with discipline similar to Ekadashi Vrat.

Taking a vow during the midday period is considered auspicious.

Lord Narasimha should be worshipped in the evening before sunset with proper rituals.

It is believed that Lord Narasimha appeared at sunset on Chaturdashi, making this time especially significant for worship.

Night vigil and devotional singing are considered highly beneficial.

The next morning, a concluding ritual (visarjan puja) is performed.

The fast is completed by offering donations to Brahmins and performing Parana at an auspicious timing.

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Narasimha Mantra

“Naivedyam Sharkaram Chaapi Bhakshya Bhojyasamanvitam,

Dadami Te Ramakanta Sarva Paapakshayam Kuru.”

Significance And Benefits

Lord Narasimha symbolises hope and resilience, especially for those facing adversity or oppression. His incarnation serves as a reminder that divine forces intervene to destroy evil and protect devotees even in the most challenging circumstances.

Narasimha is not only seen as a destroyer of external demons but also as a force that helps eliminate inner evils such as ego, anger, and ignorance, barriers to spiritual growth. Thus, Narasimha Jayanti is a time to reflect on the victory of righteousness over both internal and external negativity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]