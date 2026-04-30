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HomeReligionNarasimha Jayanti 2026 Today: Check Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance And More

Narasimha Jayanti 2026 Today: Check Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance And More

Narasimha Jayanti 2026 will be observed today, on April 30 this year. Check the puja timings, vrat rituals, parana time, significance, and benefits of worshipping Lord Narasimha.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Narasimha Jayanti commemorates Lord Vishnu's half-man, half-lion incarnation.
  • The festival falls on Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha, Vaishakh month.
  • Worshippers fast and perform rituals to overcome fear and evil.
  • Fasting concludes May 1 after specific auspicious timings observed.

Narasimha Jayanti, observed on the Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakh month, will be celebrated today, on April 30, 2026. The day marks the incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha, half-man and half-lion, to destroy evil and protect his devotee.

This is regarded as the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and represents his fierce form. Worshipping Lord Narasimha is believed to grant wisdom and strength while removing fear of enemies.

ALSO READ: Buddha Purnima 2026: Sacred Rituals And Practices To Bring Peace, Prosperity And Blessings On This Day

Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Date And Timings

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 7:51 PM on April 29, 2026, and ends at 9:12 PM on April 30, 2026.

  • Evening Puja Time: 4:17 PM to 6:56 PM
  • Madhyahna Sankalp Time: 10:59 AM to 1:38 PM

Narasimha Jayanti 2026 Parana Time

The fast can be broken on May 1, 2026, after 5:41 AM. It is noted that the Chaturdashi Tithi will end before sunrise on the day of Parana.

Narasimha Jayanti Puja Rituals

Devotees follow specific rituals to observe the fast and worship:

  • On the day before the fast (Trayodashi), only one meal is consumed.
  • On the fasting day, consumption of grains like rice and wheat is strictly prohibited.
  • The fast is observed with discipline similar to Ekadashi Vrat.
  • Taking a vow during the midday period is considered auspicious.
  • Lord Narasimha should be worshipped in the evening before sunset with proper rituals.
  • It is believed that Lord Narasimha appeared at sunset on Chaturdashi, making this time especially significant for worship.
  • Night vigil and devotional singing are considered highly beneficial.
  • The next morning, a concluding ritual (visarjan puja) is performed.
  • The fast is completed by offering donations to Brahmins and performing Parana at an auspicious timing.

ALSO READ: Apara And Padmini Ekadashi To Be Observed In May 2026: Know Dates, Timings, Spiritual Significance, And More

Narasimha Mantra

“Naivedyam Sharkaram Chaapi Bhakshya Bhojyasamanvitam,
Dadami Te Ramakanta Sarva Paapakshayam Kuru.”

Significance And Benefits 

Lord Narasimha symbolises hope and resilience, especially for those facing adversity or oppression. His incarnation serves as a reminder that divine forces intervene to destroy evil and protect devotees even in the most challenging circumstances.

Narasimha is not only seen as a destroyer of external demons but also as a force that helps eliminate inner evils such as ego, anger, and ignorance, barriers to spiritual growth. Thus, Narasimha Jayanti is a time to reflect on the victory of righteousness over both internal and external negativity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Narasimha Jayanti celebrated?

Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated on the Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakh month. In 2026, it falls on April 30th.

What is the significance of Narasimha Jayanti?

This day marks the incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha, who is half-man and half-lion. He appeared to destroy evil and protect his devotees.

What are the timings for Narasimha Jayanti in 2026?

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins on April 29th at 7:51 PM and ends on April 30th at 9:12 PM. Evening Puja is from 4:17 PM to 6:56 PM.

When can the fast be broken on Narasimha Jayanti?

The fast can be broken on May 1, 2026, after 5:41 AM. The Chaturdashi Tithi ends before sunrise on this day.

What are some of the puja rituals for Narasimha Jayanti?

Devotees consume one meal the day before, avoid grains on the fasting day, and worship Lord Narasimha in the evening before sunset. Night vigil and devotional singing are also beneficial.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
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Narasimha Jayanti Significance Narasimha Jayanti Puja Ritual Narasimha Jayanti 2026 Today Narasimha Jayanti 2026 Puja Timing Narasimha Jayanti 2026
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