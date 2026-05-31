Vat Purnima Vrat 2026 Date Changed Due To Adhik Maas; Women To Observe Fast On June 29

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vat Purnima Vrat shares significance with Vat Savitri Vrat.

Vat Purnima traditionally observed 15 days after Vat Savitri.

Adhik Maas shifts Vat Purnima Vrat observance to June 29.

Auspicious timings for Vat Purnima Vrat worship are listed.

Like Vat Savitri Vrat, Vat Purnima Vrat is also observed by married women for the long life, well-being, and prosperity of their husbands. Both festivals share the same significance, rituals, and the legendary story of Savitri and Satyavan. The only difference lies in their dates, Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on the Amavasya (new moon day) of the Jyeshtha month, while Vat Purnima Vrat falls on the Purnima (full moon day) of the same month.

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Traditionally, Vat Purnima is observed 15 days after Vat Savitri Vrat. This variation exists because different regions of India follow different lunar calendars. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab follow the Purnimanta lunar calendar, whereas several other states follow the Amanta lunar calendar. As a result, women in North India observe Vat Savitri Vrat on Jyeshtha Amavasya, while in many other regions, the fast is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima as Vat Purnima Vrat. Despite the difference in dates, the rituals, fasting rules, and religious significance remain the same.

Vat Purnima Vrat Date Revised This Year

In 2026, Vat Savitri Vrat was observed on May 16, coinciding with Jyeshtha Amavasya. Under normal circumstances, Vat Purnima Vrat would have been celebrated approximately 15 days later, on May 30 or 31, 2026. However, the presence of Adhik Maas (Purushottam Maas) this year has altered the traditional calendar.

Due to the extra lunar month, women will not observe Vat Purnima Vrat after 15 days. Instead, the fast will be observed 45 days later. Many women had already begun preparations for the festival in late May because of confusion regarding the date. However, according to the Hindu Panchang, Vat Purnima Vrat will not be observed during the Adhik Maas Purnima falling on May 30–31, 2026.

When Is Vat Purnima Vrat 2026?

According to renowned astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan, Jaipur-Jodhpur, Vat Purnima Vrat will be observed on June 29, 2026, which corresponds to the Jyeshtha Purnima after the conclusion of Adhik Maas.

This year, Adhik Maas will remain in effect from May 17 to June 15, 2026. Since Adhik Maas is considered an additional lunar month in the Hindu calendar, traditional customs and religious beliefs recognize June 29, 2026, as the valid date for observing Vat Purnima Vrat.

Vat Purnima Vrat 2026 Auspicious Timings

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Amrit Muhurat: 5:26 AM to 7:11 AM

5:26 AM to 7:11 AM Shubh Muhurat: 8:55 AM to 10:40 AM

8:55 AM to 10:40 AM Char Muhurat: 2:09 PM to 3:54 PM

2:09 PM to 3:54 PM Labh Muhurat: 3:54 PM to 5:38 PM

3:54 PM to 5:38 PM Amrit Muhurat: 5:38 PM to 7:23 PM

Devotees observing the fast are advised to perform the Vat tree worship and associated rituals during these auspicious timings for maximum spiritual benefits.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]