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HomeReligionNautapa 2026: 5 Vastu Plants To Grow At Home For Prosperity And Positive Energy

Nautapa 2026: 5 Vastu Plants To Grow At Home For Prosperity And Positive Energy

Planting sacred plants during Nautapa is believed to attract prosperity, positive energy, peace, and spiritual blessings according to Vastu and traditional beliefs.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 30 May 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nautapa, May 25-June 2, 2026, brings intense heat and weather changes.
  • Planting sacred Tulsi, Peepal, Amla, Shami, Banana plants is auspicious.
  • These plants are believed to attract prosperity, positive energy, and happiness.
  • Sacred plants are linked to deities like Lakshmi, Vishnu, and Shani.

Nautapa began on May 25, 2026, with the Sun's entry into the Rohini Nakshatra and will continue until June 2, 2026. These nine days are traditionally associated with intense heat, scorching temperatures, and seasonal weather changes, including rainfall.

According to astrology, Nautapa is considered an auspicious period not only for nature and the environment but also from a Vastu perspective. Planting certain sacred plants during this time is believed to attract prosperity, positive energy, and happiness into the home. Here are some plants that are considered beneficial to grow during Nautapa:

ALSO READ: Nautapa 2026: Offer These Auspicious Things To Lord Sun To Bring Prosperity And Positive Energy

Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Tulsi is believed to be the earthly abode of Goddess Lakshmi and is regarded as one of the most sacred plants in Hinduism. Planting Tulsi during Nautapa and committing to its regular worship is said to bring peace, harmony, and happiness to the family.

Peepal Tree

Planting a Peepal tree during the intense heat of Nautapa is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma, and Lord Shiv reside in this sacred tree. Serving and nurturing a Peepal tree during this period is said to bring blessings from ancestors. However, it is advised to plant it in an open space, garden, or temple premises rather than inside the home.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

According to traditional beliefs, planting an Amla tree during Nautapa brings spiritual merit equivalent to performing an Ashwamedha Yajna. Worshipping and caring for this plant is believed to please Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi while promoting positivity and prosperity in the household.

ALSO READ: Adhik Maas Purnima 2026: Is It On May 30 Or 31? Know Exact Date, Snan-Daan Muhurat And More

Shami Plant

The Shami plant is also considered auspicious to plant during Nautapa. It can be placed near the main entrance of the house. It is believed to ward off negative energies and help reduce the adverse effects associated with Shani (Saturn).

Banana Plant

Growing a banana plant at home is considered highly favorable in Vastu and Hindu traditions. It is associated with the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Brihaspati (Jupiter). Planting and worshipping a banana plant during Nautapa is believed to enhance prosperity, marital happiness, and overall well-being.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Nautapa in 2026?

Nautapa in 2026 begins on May 25th with the Sun entering the Rohini Nakshatra and concludes on June 2nd. This period is known for intense heat and seasonal weather changes.

What is the significance of planting sacred plants during Nautapa?

Planting sacred plants during Nautapa is considered auspicious from a Vastu perspective. It is believed to attract prosperity, positive energy, and happiness into the home.

Which plants are considered beneficial to grow during Nautapa?

Beneficial plants include Tulsi, Peepal Tree, Amla, Shami Plant, and Banana Plant. Each is believed to bring specific blessings and positive energies.

Where should a Peepal tree be planted during Nautapa?

It is advised to plant a Peepal tree in an open space, garden, or temple premises rather than inside the home. This is due to its sacred associations and size.

What are the benefits of planting a Shami plant during Nautapa?

The Shami plant is believed to ward off negative energies when planted near the main entrance. It is also thought to reduce the adverse effects associated with Saturn.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
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'Vastu Tips' Nautapa 2026 Nautapa Rituals Vastu Plants To Grow At Home
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