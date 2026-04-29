In Hinduism, the full moon day (Purnima) is considered highly auspicious. The Purnima of the Vaishakh month is celebrated as Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti. This year, the festival will be observed on May 1, 2026. It is celebrated by followers of both Hinduism and Buddhism.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (final liberation) of Lord Buddha. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu took his ninth incarnation in the form of Buddha on this day. Purnima falls on the day after the Chaturdashi of the Shukla Paksha each month, making May 1 the Vaishakh Purnima this year.

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Buddha Purnima 2026: Date And Timings

Purnima begins on April 30, 2026, at 9:13 PM and ends on May 1, 2026, at 10:53 PM. Due to the Udaya Tithi (sunrise factor), the festival will be celebrated on May 1.

Spiritual Significance Of Buddha Purnima

As per scriptures, Lord Buddha was born on Vaishakh Purnima, and it is also the day he attained enlightenment and nirvana. Devotees worship Lord Buddha, follow his teachings, and observe rituals. The day is considered highly sacred, with Ravi Yoga also occurring this year.

On this day, people perform Satyanarayan Katha, offer arghya (water) to the Moon, and worship Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that fasting on this day brings divine blessings and ensures prosperity in the household.

Rituals And Traditions To Follow On This Day

Devotees take holy dips in sacred rivers like the Ganga and engage in worship, charity, and religious activities. The festival holds special importance in South and East Asia. Lord Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal, and attained enlightenment at the age of 35.

According to religious texts, the last three days of Vaishakh are especially significant, marking the incarnations of Lord Vishnu, Narasimha Jayanti (Trayodashi), Kurma Jayanti (Chaturdashi), and Buddha Jayanti (Purnima). These days are believed to cleanse sins and bring prosperity and happiness.

It is also mentioned in the Skanda Purana that those unable to perform rituals throughout the month of Vaishakh can gain equivalent spiritual merit by performing holy baths and prayers during these final three days.

What To Do On Buddha Purnima

Reciting the Bhagavad Gita during these days is believed to grant the merit of performing an Ashwamedha Yajna. Chanting Vishnu Sahasranama brings immense spiritual benefits. Offering milk and water for Abhishek of Lord Vishnu on Vaishakh Purnima is said to lead one to Vaikuntha.

Listening to Shrimad Bhagavat during these days helps cleanse all sins. Devotees also visit Bodh Gaya, where people from across the world gather to worship the Bodhi tree.

Moon Offering Tradition

There is a tradition of offering arghya to the Moon at night after performing Satyanarayan Puja. It is believed that this practice brings mental peace and prosperity.

Buddha Purnima Puja Rituals

Devotees should wake up early and take a holy bath in the Ganga. Those unable to visit can mix Ganga water at home while bathing. Many visit places like Haridwar and Rishikesh for sacred bathing.

It is believed that Ganga water purifies the body, mind, and soul. On this day, devotees offer prayers to the Moon, chant Vedic mantras, and perform acts of charity such as donating food and clothes to the needy. Observing Satyanarayan fast and puja is also considered highly beneficial.

The full moon day is regarded as special as the moonlight is believed to bring positivity, prosperity, and happiness into homes. Feeding the needy and donating essentials on this day is considered highly meritorious.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]