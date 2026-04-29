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HomeReligionApara And Padmini Ekadashi To Be Observed In May 2026: Know Dates, Timings, Spiritual Significance, And More

Apara And Padmini Ekadashi To Be Observed In May 2026: Know Dates, Timings, Spiritual Significance, And More

Apara and Padmini Ekadashi in May 2026 hold special significance with auspicious timings, rituals and spiritual benefits linked to Adhik Maas and Jyeshtha month.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • May features both Apara and Padmini Ekadashis, auspicious days.
  • Apara Ekadashi on May 13 offers freedom from sins.
  • Padmini Ekadashi on May 27 in Adhik Maas brings blessings.
  • Observing these fasts grants spiritual merit and prosperity.

The month of May brings a rare spiritual alignment with the overlap of Jyeshtha month and Adhik Maas, making it an especially auspicious time for devotees. Water holds special importance during Jyeshtha, and offering water, especially on Ekadashi, is believed to help one attain freedom from past sins. This year, both Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi fall in May, each carrying deep religious significance and unique benefits.

ALSO READ: May 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month

Apara Ekadashi 2026: Date And Timings

Apara Ekadashi is observed during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Jyeshtha.

  • Date: May 13, 2026 (Wednesday)
  • Ekadashi Tithi Begins: May 12 at 2:52 PM
  • Ekadashi Tithi Ends: May 13 at 1:29 PM
  • Auspicious Muhurat: 5:32 AM to 8:55 AM
  • Paran (Fast-breaking Time): May 14, 5:31 AM to 8:14 AM
  • Dwadashi Ends: 11:20 AM on May 14

Spiritual Significance Of Apara Ekadashi

According to ancient scriptures like the Brahma Purana and Vishnu Purana, Apara Ekadashi is considered highly meritorious. It is believed that observing this fast can free a person from even the gravest sins.

Lord Krishna is said to have explained its importance to Yudhishthira, stating that this Ekadashi grants the same benefits as performing Ashwamedha Yajna, visiting sacred pilgrimage sites, and making generous donations. The word 'Apara' signifies limitless virtue, while Ekadashi symbolizes control over senses and the mind.

Benefits Of Observing Apara Ekadashi

  • Believed to absolve even serious sins
  • Equivalent spiritual merit as performing yajnas and holy baths
  • Helps in satisfying ancestors (Pitru Tarpan)
  • Brings prosperity and ultimately leads to liberation (moksha)

ALSO READ: 4 Hidden Gems Around Kedarnath Temple That Will Make Your Trip More Special

Padmini Ekadashi 2026: Date And Timings

Padmini Ekadashi occurs during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) of Adhik Maas, which itself is considered highly sacred.

  • Date: May 27, 2026 (Wednesday)
  • Ekadashi Tithi Begins: May 26 at 5:10 AM
  • Ekadashi Tithi Ends: May 27 at 6:21 AM
  • Puja Muhurat: 5:25 AM to 8:52 AM
  • Paran (Fast-breaking Time): May 28, 5:25 AM to 7:56 AM

Significance Of Padmini Ekadashi

As mentioned in the Skanda Purana, Padmini Ekadashi is one of the most sacred fasts observed during Adhik Maas. It is believed to remove all sins and fulfill the desires of devotees. This Ekadashi is especially important for those seeking spiritual growth, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Benefits Of Observing Padmini Ekadashi Fast

  • Grants merit equal to performing Ashwamedha Yajna
  • Destroys accumulated sins
  • Enhances happiness, prosperity, and good fortune
  • Leads to spiritual liberation (moksha)

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Apara Ekadashi observed in 2026?

Apara Ekadashi is observed on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The Ekadashi tithi begins on May 12th and ends on May 13th.

What are the benefits of observing Apara Ekadashi?

Observing Apara Ekadashi is believed to absolve even serious sins and grants spiritual merit equivalent to performing yajnas and holy baths. It also helps in satisfying ancestors and leads to prosperity and liberation.

When will Padmini Ekadashi be observed in 2026?

Padmini Ekadashi will be observed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The Ekadashi tithi begins on May 26th and ends on May 27th.

What is the significance of Padmini Ekadashi?

Padmini Ekadashi is considered one of the most sacred fasts observed during Adhik Maas. It is believed to remove all sins and fulfill devotees' desires, leading to spiritual liberation.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
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Apara Ekadashi Adhik Maas Ekadashi 2026 Padmini Ekadashi May Festivals Ekadashi In May
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