Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom May features both Apara and Padmini Ekadashis, auspicious days.

Apara Ekadashi on May 13 offers freedom from sins.

Padmini Ekadashi on May 27 in Adhik Maas brings blessings.

Observing these fasts grants spiritual merit and prosperity.

The month of May brings a rare spiritual alignment with the overlap of Jyeshtha month and Adhik Maas, making it an especially auspicious time for devotees. Water holds special importance during Jyeshtha, and offering water, especially on Ekadashi, is believed to help one attain freedom from past sins. This year, both Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi fall in May, each carrying deep religious significance and unique benefits.

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Apara Ekadashi 2026: Date And Timings

Apara Ekadashi is observed during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Jyeshtha.

Date: May 13, 2026 (Wednesday)

May 13, 2026 (Wednesday) Ekadashi Tithi Begins: May 12 at 2:52 PM

May 12 at 2:52 PM Ekadashi Tithi Ends: May 13 at 1:29 PM

May 13 at 1:29 PM Auspicious Muhurat: 5:32 AM to 8:55 AM

5:32 AM to 8:55 AM Paran (Fast-breaking Time): May 14, 5:31 AM to 8:14 AM

May 14, 5:31 AM to 8:14 AM Dwadashi Ends: 11:20 AM on May 14

Spiritual Significance Of Apara Ekadashi

According to ancient scriptures like the Brahma Purana and Vishnu Purana, Apara Ekadashi is considered highly meritorious. It is believed that observing this fast can free a person from even the gravest sins.

Lord Krishna is said to have explained its importance to Yudhishthira, stating that this Ekadashi grants the same benefits as performing Ashwamedha Yajna, visiting sacred pilgrimage sites, and making generous donations. The word 'Apara' signifies limitless virtue, while Ekadashi symbolizes control over senses and the mind.

Benefits Of Observing Apara Ekadashi

Believed to absolve even serious sins

Equivalent spiritual merit as performing yajnas and holy baths

Helps in satisfying ancestors (Pitru Tarpan)

Brings prosperity and ultimately leads to liberation (moksha)

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Padmini Ekadashi 2026: Date And Timings

Padmini Ekadashi occurs during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) of Adhik Maas, which itself is considered highly sacred.

Date: May 27, 2026 (Wednesday)

May 27, 2026 (Wednesday) Ekadashi Tithi Begins: May 26 at 5:10 AM

May 26 at 5:10 AM Ekadashi Tithi Ends: May 27 at 6:21 AM

May 27 at 6:21 AM Puja Muhurat: 5:25 AM to 8:52 AM

5:25 AM to 8:52 AM Paran (Fast-breaking Time): May 28, 5:25 AM to 7:56 AM

Significance Of Padmini Ekadashi

As mentioned in the Skanda Purana, Padmini Ekadashi is one of the most sacred fasts observed during Adhik Maas. It is believed to remove all sins and fulfill the desires of devotees. This Ekadashi is especially important for those seeking spiritual growth, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Benefits Of Observing Padmini Ekadashi Fast

Grants merit equal to performing Ashwamedha Yajna

Destroys accumulated sins

Enhances happiness, prosperity, and good fortune

Leads to spiritual liberation (moksha)

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]